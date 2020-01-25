50 Cent apologizes, congratulates, and then trolls Taraji P. Henson for criticizing his comparison of power and empire

A new week, a new meat with 50 Cent. The Power chief apologized, congratulated, and then criticized Taraji P. Henson for the comments he made about him comparing Empire and Power. The musician posted his thoughts through Instagram.

As you probably know, there was a time when Empire and Power were in full swing. The pg-13 Fox program had some of the same viewers as the premium adult series.

In 2014, 50 criticized Empire for copying the marketing style of its program. Since then, he has controlled the music program for his fall in the rankings and more.

Taraji appeared on the T.I podcast where he revealed how he felt about the behavior of the 50s.

‘I didn't like it, it was very uncomfortable. Our show has nothing to do with your show. We are talking about two different topics. I thought that did more harm than good. Why do we face two black shows against each other when it is difficult enough for a black show to air? That's when I get angry, because that's the mind of the crabs and the fool. Why are you going to compete with the black show? There are a million other shows that you can compete with. Then again 50, do you know what the fuck I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For the competition?

It seems that almost three weeks later, 50 finally listened to the podcast and decided to approach it in the most unique way.

In an Instagram post that showed him in the character of his new series For Life, the rapper accompanied him with a title that said: ‘I saw @tarajiphenson in the podcast @ troubleman31, this is my sincere apology. I didn't want to hurt your feelings in any way. I love your work and I think you are amazing. I'm sorry nobody is watching your show anymore. I realize that I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy than others. I met Fox's top executives and sold them (The Notorious Cop) is the program that is replacing yours, but I really want to work with you. I mean you're amazing, we would work well together, but if you don't like the idea, I understand. "If you don't roll with me, they'll turn you around."

