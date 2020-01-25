%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a811%
%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a812%
16 of the most WTF moments of "The Bachelor,quot; and "The Bachelorette,quot;
%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a813%
%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a814%
%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a815%%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a816%%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a817%%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a818%%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a819%%MINIFYHTML2b8bb0a3247332fd3951f7cb7253e1a820%