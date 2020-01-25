15 essential things you should know about Alicia Keys

%MINIFYHTMLbb254e65f81f7ce8f24e83dadabcbfec11% %MINIFYHTMLbb254e65f81f7ce8f24e83dadabcbfec12%

Despite how it all ended for Swizz and Mashonda and started for Swizz and Keys, all three have made peace.

"We love each other. I mean, we go out together. Let's have dinner together," said Keys, who sang about his dynamic in his 2016 song "Blended (What You Do for Love)." Good morning america in October 2018 in an appearance with her husband and Mashonda, who wrote a book about their experience called Mixture, with a chapter of Swizz and foreword by Keys. "We're doing Thanksgiving, we're on vacation. It's a beautiful partnership. And that's very, very special. I'm very, very proud of that. It's something real and it's possible."

Kasseem's performance was a sign that everyone needed to "improve,quot; as co-parents, Mashonda explained.



"See us here now, loving us, coexisting and getting along, but there is a middle point that you didn't see," he said. "And that's where we all put the work on ourselves individually. We work in our relationship. We heal. We heal our children. We gave them the opportunity to see us grow. And that's the real combination. That healing is the first step to mixing ".

Inviting Keys to her son's sixth birthday party was a turning point for her.

"We had already been doing a lot of work in communicating and really trying to consciously reach a new level of humanity among us," Mashonda said. "So by the time that happened, we were in a really cool place. And I felt that, you know … I want Alicia to be here. And not only did she come, but she stayed until the end of the party, and that moment was ours first time really spending time together as a family. And our son saw that and his eyes, you could see, because for the first time he said: & # 39; Wow, they are all together & # 39; ".

"When families don't mix, and there's a child involved, you know, as men, we always look for a way out. Oh, well, you know, she doesn't let me see the child … I won't see then," said Swizz also in GMA. "We simply take our personal experiences with the mother and use it as an excuse for not seeing our son. And I think that is the wrong way of thinking for the boys." But when you really put the work and spend the time to mix, the child wins. And you as a father win. And the mother and mother bonus also win. Then everyone wins. "

Swizz's eldest daughter, a model who now knows Nasir Dean (and Marcato), wished Keys a happy and enthusiastic birthday in January 2019, writing: "I love you, umiiiiiiii, you are the most real of the real thing. U lit up forever. " Keys has said that all her stepsons call her "Umi,quot;, Arabic for mother.