12 lunar new year products to celebrate the year of the rat

The Lunar New Year is Saturday, January 25, which officially places us in the year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac. As the first animal in the zodiac, people born in a year of rats are seen as optimistic and energetic, intelligent and cunning, dear and sensitive, but stubborn. And because the Rat marks the beginning of a new spin around the wheel of the zodiac, this Lunar New Year also symbolizes the dawn of a new day. (Yes please!)
To help mark this momentous occasion, several brands have launched special capsule collections or limited editions of fan favorite products in honor of the Lunar New Year. There is a bit of everything from makeup and skin care to fashion items like beautiful silk dresses, sweatshirts and shoes, and even a bag to carry everything you buy.
So, if you are still looking for something that will help you celebrate a new year (and maybe a new you?), Buy our Lunar New Year selections below. Who knows? They can give you some extra luck to make a great leap in 2020 and create a new beginning for yourself, which is something that has the backing of the energy of the Year of the Rat!
Custom Chinese New Year Chuck 70 Low Top
How about a custom Converse pair to express your Lunar New Year style? These Chuck 70 are made with your choice of black suede or white leather, tonal or contrast stitching, stripes, laces and more. With a celebratory print, these shoes also feature a special 2020 gold foil logo.
Chinese French New Year Zipped Hoodie
Take this unisex hoodie to celebrate the New Year in style, with exclusive graphics and modern color blocks. It has a hood with drawstring and a kangaroo pocket to store your things, ribbed cuffs and a hem adjusted to keep the cold outside, and is made of 100% cotton, so you know it will last long after it ends the Year of the Rat.
Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2020 Plush
Disney is being smart to rename the Year of the Rat as the Year of the Mouse … but when backed up with this Mickey Mouse stuffed animal, it's almost impossible to deny tenderness. Mickey is dressed in a satin folk costume with embroidered details and decorations, with details of furry ornaments to finish off. How could I not want to embrace this?
Long cross dress with silk and Abigail jersey
Diane von Furstenberg is known for having the greatest glamor of the beautiful crossed dresses, and this special issue of the Lunar New Year is no exception. Made of silk jersey, this long dress to the floor has three-quarter sleeves and has a true wrap closure. It is also available up to a size 16.
Stunna New Year Highlighter + Lip Set: Lunar New Year Edition
It's a safe bet that anything Fenty Beauty will fly off the shelves, but this limited edition combination of her famous duo Killawatt Highlighter and Stunna Lip Paint will probably disappear quickly. Why? The highlighting duo offers Mean Money and Hu $ tla Baby in complementary champagne shades, while lipstick comes uncensored, that universal red that looks good on everyone. Be sure to take this before it is over forever.
Givenchy Chinese New Year Prisme Libre Finishing and setting powder
This four-in-one powder addresses a multitude of makeup needs. Correct the color, it has no weight, is mattifying, and sets and finishes your makeup. It also claims to reduce imperfections while offering a long-lasting radiant matte finish … and all this in a special packaging for the Lunar New Year? Were sold.
Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Sublime: Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette
We were mentioned Pat McGrath, but when do you open the lid of this eye shadow palette? Wow. A combination of six sticks of glitter and matte, the inspiration behind this palette is "the joyful spirit of the Lunar New Year, which evokes moods of prosperous luxury and opulent celebration." Between the bright golds and the impressive shades of pink, we believe it. And we bet that this will also run out in record time.
Year of the rat powder compact
There is no doubt that the exterior of this compact is striking in all the best ways, but that is not all it has to offer. It is actually rechargeable with the Estee Lauder Set. Blur. Perfecting Pressed Powder finish, known for being silky and light with a practical finish on the base or bare skin. And in case you are worried about losing those crystals, the compact comes with a velvet bag to store it safely.
Good Genes Lactic acid treatment
The all-in-one lactic acid treatment Good Genes, a Sunday Riley favorite, is renewed in the lunar new year in a limited edition red package, but on the inside, the formula you know and love remains the same. Whether you are worried about reducing the signs of aging, improving its brightness or decreasing dark spots and discoloration, this potion does the trick by exfoliating dull dead skin cells that clog pores to reveal smoother, fresher and smoother skin. Younger looking.
Tory Burch Year of the Rat Short Sleeve
This knitted t-shirt features the Chinese zodiac animal of the moment in an application on the front of this cotton t-shirt, accented with a contrasting round neck and a relaxed silhouette. Wear it for a lazy Saturday or finish off with a nice blazer to spend a night in the city. After all, you are celebrating.
While you work to make the New Year shine, consider some costume updates and some clean beauty products to add to your routine for 2020!
—Final update on January 25 at 7:00 a.m. PT; originally posted on January 17, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. PT