Zak Crawley has given England an unusual problem at the top of the order | Cricket News

Zak Crawley hit superbly for his first half-century test

The first test of the English summer does not begin until the beginning of June, but it seems that we have touched one of the points of conversation that could dominate the accumulation.

There have been debates about who should open the batting for England in the test cricket since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012 and after the impressive international first lady of Zak Crawley in the Wanderers, it seems that we will have that discussion again, although this Once with a fresh new twist.

Instead of few opening hitters, they are now in a situation where they could have one too much.

Rory Burns had settled at the top of the order before his final series injury before the second test in South Africa, Dom Sibley quickly announced himself on the international scene with a hundred undefeated in Cape Town and now the replacement of Burns, Crawley, has signaled his intention with a first half century in Cricket Test.

As is often the case when evaluating a new batter in the Cricket Test, it was not only the races, 66 of them in this case, that Crawley scored in Johannesburg, but also the way he scored them, what he called the Attention.

This is only Crawley's fourth test, but the player who confidently leads Vernon Philander and throws Anrich Nortje with conviction, even after being hit on the cover by the fast bowler, is almost unrecognizable from the one who fell to Low price on a nervy debut entry, in the middle-order, in New Zealand.

The young players are expected to have more confidence the more they play at the Test level, but Crawley only had three innings between his first in Hamilton and the last, and walked towards the fold with a maximum score of 44 and an average from 18.50, However, during his entire call he seemed completely safe.

When he was fired by Philander, playing, by his own admission, "a bad shot,quot; was a surprise. He was ready, looking comfortable and well on his way to a three-figure score.

"He'll be glad to have fifty, but that's it," said Rob Key, who has worked with hitter Kent in recent years.

Dom Sibley got his first century of testing in Cape Town and Crawley will be disappointed that he did not do the same in Johannesburg.

"Zak is the kind of guy who will really be furious with himself because he will have thought there was a hundred chance. He did all the hard work, played wonderfully, never saw himself in a real problem, even when the short ball hit him, he corrected it. pretty fast.

"That's the best we've seen him play with an England shirt and there were a hundred at stake and then you see that the wickets fall on the other end, which will make him feel even worse."

The same could be said of Sibley, who stayed a little less than half a century after putting on 107 for the opening wicket with Crawley. It was England's first stand of more than 100 for the first wicket since 2016.

The couple hit well and their styles complemented each other, Crawley was the most fluid, scoring on both sides of the gate, while Sibley quietly accumulates at the other end, coming alive when a bowler makes the mistake of deviating from his pads

However, with only the second entry in Jo & # 39; burg and two tests in Sri Lanka before the start of the county season, only five tickets can pass before the association is broken.

Burns is aiming for the first round of the County Championship for his return and whenever a reasonable year begins with Surrey, it is difficult to see that the left-hander cannot claim his place. After all, he is the only one in the trio with experience in playing English cricket and he did quite well against Australia last summer.

That leaves Sibley and Crawley fighting for the other opening berth. Unless, of course, England tries to squeeze all three. The sample size is small, but Crawley seems to have the game to hit in No. 3 if necessary and with Joe Denly doing enough to keep his place without really cementing him, he can find his place under the threat of his teammate. Kent

It is also likely that Denly has another five entries to present his case, although the instructional that will be the four entries on large spinning surfaces in Sri Lanka in determining the merits of batters for a series of tests in England is debatable in itself.

It is more than four months before England's selectors have to make a decision and with the potential for injury and loss of form, the picture could look completely different by then.

For now, however, especially after the last eight years, England fans should make the most of trying to solve a much nicer puzzle at the top of the order.

