You will really relate to this baby who tries ice cream for the first time

We all shout for ice cream!

Do you remember the first time you tried an ice cream ball? Probably not, but thanks to the power of Tik Tok, nine months old. Blakely You will never forget your first sweet gift. A sweet video of the girl went viral in the application after showing her eating ice cream before grabbing the entire cone with her hands. Talk about fully identifiable content!

"I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do things like that," Blakely's mother said. Brittani Jernigan He said TODAY "My husband was biting him, so he was with his back to me, but I heard him laugh at their faces, and he took a sip of ice cream. I thought: & # 39; Turn it over so you can see! & # 39; And I laughed and thought & # 39; I should record this & # 39; ".

While this may be the first time on the Internet, Brittani revealed that his family is accustomed to Blakely's extremely beautiful reactions to life.