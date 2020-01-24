You will really relate to this baby who tries ice cream for the first time

Brittani Jernigan
We all shout for ice cream!
Do you remember the first time you tried an ice cream ball? Probably not, but thanks to the power of Tik Tok, nine months old. Blakely You will never forget your first sweet gift. A sweet video of the girl went viral in the application after showing her eating ice cream before grabbing the entire cone with her hands. Talk about fully identifiable content!
"I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do things like that," Blakely's mother said. Brittani Jernigan He said TODAY "My husband was biting him, so he was with his back to me, but I heard him laugh at their faces, and he took a sip of ice cream. I thought: & # 39; Turn it over so you can see! & # 39; And I laughed and thought & # 39; I should record this & # 39; ".
While this may be the first time on the Internet, Brittani revealed that his family is accustomed to Blakely's extremely beautiful reactions to life.
"She is very funny. She has many funny faces and is very bossy, so it is a typical reaction for her," he shared. After making rounds on TikTok, the clip found new life on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Fans of adorable content couldn't help but agree that Blakely's reaction to ice cream is almost all of us.
One fan comment read, "Me too. Every time." While another comment He said it all: "The same girl, the same." But, of course, nobody summed it up better than the writer. Kelly Wickham Hurst. "Get someone to watch you like this baby looks at the ice cream," he said. he joked in a tweet.
What a way to start a Friday!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML3c417936e72d5ec19ba45e7d0776959015%