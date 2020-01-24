YOU. Share a powerful photo with Nipsey Hussle and more kings: people think he's shading Kodak Black

YOU. He shared a photo on his social media account where you can also see Nipsey Hussle and more kings. Just look at the picture and you will understand why there is so much respect.

"Choose your words carefully now … Don't forget who you're talking to! # Kings👑👑👑 # TMC🏁 #LongLiveNipseyTheGreat," Tip captioned his post.

The words he used in the legend have made some followers think he might be shading Kodak Black. Early today, it has been revealed that Kodak received his final sentence: he will have to remain in jail until August 2022.

Just the other day, his mother and his lawyers came to see him, but they took him on a bus to Kentucky before they arrived. So they couldn't even see the rapper.

You may remember that Kodak attracted a lot of self-loathing after disrespecting Nipsey Hussle by beating Lauren London after her death. He also directed Tip and his wife, Tiny Harris.

That's why people believe that Tip is shading the man with his post.

Someone commented: "This picture is cold as hell, King," and one follower said: "Reason why Kodak is in jail now, he can't disrespect the king and queen LL!" Cut off your head. & # 39;

Another follower published this: ‘yes, a child. Now he shows a poor education. All those born before 1990 know that they will never disrespect the deceased. 101 elementary school. "

Someone else posted this: "This photo here has a blunt statement made without words," and one follower wrote: "Some amazing and really handsome men here, this photo is epic 💖❤️🔥 beyond the blessings @ troubleman31,quot;.

A fan wrote: ‘#Longlivenipsey More success for all of us So the legacy can continue # tmc🏁 May this world heal and blacks possess America #igothope,quot;.

One commenter said: "Damn why Nip had to leave, I know he had countless other jewels to drop."

Another Instagram comment installer commented on the following: & # 39; @ troubleman31 Now advice, I love you and I respect you very much, I hope this post of yours and the subtitle do not refer to what is happening with Kodak that was a misunderstanding in the time that was disproportionate however, he still does not deserve what is happening to him PERIOD Love, Free, RIP All Our Blk Men🙏🏾 & # 39;

Ad

Do you think Tip is targeting Kodak with his post?



Post views:

0 0