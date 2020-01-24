YG booked robbery after police raided his house early in the morning before dawn

%MINIFYHTMLd5eae0407225f2e9acc8f61bbad6e73611% %MINIFYHTMLd5eae0407225f2e9acc8f61bbad6e73612%

The rapper & # 39; Stay Dangerous & # 39; He was arrested and jailed for robbery after his home in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, was raided by police early in the morning.

Yg He was handcuffed at his home in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles and placed in police custody on November 24. According to TMZ, the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, was booked for robbery.

The lyricist received a surprise visit from the police early Friday morning before dawn at 4 a.m. Police showed up at his door with a search warrant and an arrest warrant related to a theft case.

In July, someone who was driving a registered Cadillac Escalade for the rapper took the police to a high-speed chase, opened fire with an assault rifle and killed a 65-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. Later, the police raided the rapper's house in search of any potential evidence related to the deadly shooting.

At least one person was arrested on a gun charge, but the rapper who was not at home during the raid was not charged at the time.

YG insisted that it had nothing to do with the shooting, although it was believed that the car was his. He claimed that he was busy in a recording studio when the incident occurred.

"I was not near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on July 4 and did not know about these events until they happened."

It is not clear if Friday's raid and arrest were related to the shooting.