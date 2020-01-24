YG arrested in connection with the robbery case after police raided his home

%MINIFYHTMLca59dd3e753fa3868d1f750098342a0d11% %MINIFYHTMLca59dd3e753fa3868d1f750098342a0d12%

Luckily, the weekend of YG began with a different kind of assistance when the police showed up at their home in Los Angeles at 4 in the morning. According to TMZThe armed police showed up at YG's house early Friday morning with a search warrant, and now they arrested him.

Currently, YG is in police custody and is being transported to a jail to possibly be held for robbery.

It is not clear if this raid and arrest is related to a murder case to which Escalade de YG recently connected. If you remember, YG's SUV was involved in a high-speed chase in July 2019 that ended up with someone inside the vehicle shooting and killing a 65-year-old man on a bicycle.

%MINIFYHTMLca59dd3e753fa3868d1f750098342a0d13% %MINIFYHTMLca59dd3e753fa3868d1f750098342a0d14%

However, YG's house was already searched in connection with that case, and an associate of his was arrested on a charge of arms.

YG said this about that case: “I was not near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on July 4 and I didn't know about these events until after they happened. "

Recently, YG reported that more than $ 400,000 in jewelry was stolen from your hotel room.

We will keep you informed about all updates.