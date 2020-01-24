Wonnacott prepared for the big day at Sky Bet Chase | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML190dd42e837c0bc24a6d7012f0ae34c411% %MINIFYHTML190dd42e837c0bc24a6d7012f0ae34c412%





Nicky Henderson trains Ok Corral

Amateur jockey Millie Wonnacott aims to continue her recent good career by winning the biggest prize of her career at Fingerontheswitch at Sky Bet Chase in Doncaster.

Wonnacott, who claims 7 pounds, rose to fame in Kempton earlier this month, winning at the expense of Neil Mulholland, and meets him in a prestigious contest formerly known as the Great Yorkshire Hunt.

"It gave me a little excitement in Kempton and I can't wait to ride it again, I love it in pieces," Wonnacott said.

"He has a lot of skill, he's just taking it out. He's flying right now and we just need to keep that going. We get along, he seems to like me. The owners are very friendly in allowing me to keep the trip on him.

"Winning a race like this would simply mean everything. You wish you were in great races like this and winning again would be amazing."

"It's been good recently, I've been very lucky and some people have been saying some very nice things."

"I hope that if we can win again, some more people will realize and take me. That's the goal. I'm really excited."

Sue Smith's chain suffered a slow start to the season, but they have taken a strong revenge in recent weeks and rider Danny Cook expects him to continue with Ravenhill Road.

Big wins in recent weeks for Midnight Shadow, Joke Dancer and Vintage Clouds have signaled a revival and Ravenhill Road won the last time at Haydock.

"We hope that the victory last time has increased his confidence, because Brian Ellison thought about it very well in his youth," Cook said.

"Hopefully it is still at the right end of the handicap, so we have decided to try a big one as long as that is the case."

"It is intensifying on the trip, but it was very good on the last day with more than two and five years when he recovered long after the last one and finished hard. He won an Irish point when he was four years old and now he is nine, so he should Stay and the floor will be perfect.

"He is in good shape at home, there are no real excuses and the yard is going well now, we have had good winners the last three Saturdays, so I hope he continues."

Chidswell of Nicky Richards won the Grimthorpe Chase in Doncaster last season and returns to try to win the other famous chase in Town Moor.

"Chidswell won a Grimthorpe at Doncaster, but we brought him later than the others when we took him to Perth for his Gold Cup," Richards said.

"That didn't work since I had been on the move for too long.

"I still think he has one or two good races left, he stays well and likes Doncaster. He exploded the first time, but he still ran a good race and will have moved on for that."

Alan King has three runners, headed by Dingo Dollar, which brings a good course to the table.

"Dingo Dollar ran another sound race at the Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury in November considering the terrain was softer than he likes," King told his website.

"Since then he has enjoyed a good rest, with this race very much in mind. Doncaster looks good: he wants a flat and left-handed track and has a good track record. Having won there as a rookie, he finished sixth in this race the year past, after which he was second in Grimthorpe. "

Good Man Pat and Azzerti also run for the Barbury Castle manager, who added: "Like Dingo Dollar, Azzerti is also left-handed. He stayed well to finish fifth in his first attempt three miles away in Ascot last time, and the ground had no bottom there, so these improved conditions will be more in your favor.

"Good Man Pat seemed to be out of his comfort zone back on the trip to the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in Cheltenham in mid-December. He seemed a bit light after that race and has had a rest since then, so we are taking it one step further. " it went back up to three miles here, although that trip didn't seem to stay when we tried it in Ascot in November. "

The main Irish fan Derek O & # 39; Connor is reunited with Ok Corral, Nicky Henderson's top weight, who needs to return to the smart way he showed in Warwick last season as a rookie.

"It carries a lot of weight and its form has not been wonderful this year, but we hope that the return to a track quite similar to Warwick will bring it back to life," said O & # 39; Connor.

"It's a question because he's not only sparking right now, but he's been a bit unlucky with the horses that fall in front of him."

"Hopefully the conditions are in your favor and that you run a good race."