Will Serena Williams ever win the 24th Grand Slam title after leaving the Australian Open? The | Tennis news

Serena Williams' quest for a 24th Grand Slam title continues to evade her

Serena Williams' quest for a 24th Grand Slam title that equals the record continues to evade her after her last outing. Will you ever match the feat of Margaret Court?

Williams won his first tournament in three years in Auckland earlier this month and arrived in Melbourne with a certain intensity that seemed to indicate that he was ready to leave behind four recent Grand Slam problems.

The 38-year-old American has lost in four major finals and now has not been able to win a Grand Slam title in nine tournaments she has played, since Wimbledon 2016.

Williams continues to pursue the feat of Margaret Court, so the question is whether she will ever win that elusive title number 24.

