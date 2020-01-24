Will Ferrell can't go anywhere without being called Buddy the Elf

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Apparently, Buddy the Elf plays football in his spare time.
Funny Will ferrell sat with Jennifer Aniston while I was a guest hostess in The Ellen DeGeneres show, and talked about his new movie and an amazing hobby he has had in his spare time. Will stars alongside Julia Louis Dreyfus in his new movie Downhill, and although the couple seems like the perfect comedy, this is their first movie together.
"The first time we met was to talk about this movie," Will revealed about his previous relationship with Julia. "It's one of those things that people think we should have met and acted together." But there is a first time for everything, even becoming a football referee.
Will talked about his children playing soccer and how that has affected his life outside of acting. "In AYSO football, many of the parents have to get volunteer points. You have to be a referee referee, and many times I have to wear that," he revealed as he showed the audience a picture of him with the referee's full attire. . "Look at that! I'm ready to call offside at any time."
In addition to being a great referee, he admits that being a famous actor has its advantages in the field. "I get my socks up, and I usually spend half the game before one of the children in an opposing team says, & # 39; Are you the elf? & # 39;", he shared. "But they are in the middle of a game before stopping and saying: & # 39; He is the elf & # 39; and his coach says: & # 39; Shut up and grab the ball & # 39;".
Jennifer noted that that seems to be an unfair advantage for the star, but it seems that everything is a fair game when it comes to winning. "Then it's like a distraction," Jennifer said. "So it's almost an advantage for your children. That's very smart!" You can't blame him! "Oh, everything is tactical," he joked.
Will doesn't care about Buddy the Elf references, in fact he shared it with E! Recent news that still makes your children watch their iconic Christmas movie Elf every year. "I force you to look Elf ten times, "he joked." Ten times in a row. It's a marathon, and then you can open a gift. "
