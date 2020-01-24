Will Ferrell can't go anywhere without being called Buddy the Elf

Apparently, Buddy the Elf plays football in his spare time.

Funny Will ferrell sat with Jennifer Aniston while I was a guest hostess in The Ellen DeGeneres show, and talked about his new movie and an amazing hobby he has had in his spare time. Will stars alongside Julia Louis Dreyfus in his new movie Downhill, and although the couple seems like the perfect comedy, this is their first movie together.

"The first time we met was to talk about this movie," Will revealed about his previous relationship with Julia. "It's one of those things that people think we should have met and acted together." But there is a first time for everything, even becoming a football referee.

Will talked about his children playing soccer and how that has affected his life outside of acting. "In AYSO football, many of the parents have to get volunteer points. You have to be a referee referee, and many times I have to wear that," he revealed as he showed the audience a picture of him with the referee's full attire. . "Look at that! I'm ready to call offside at any time."