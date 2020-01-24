Why is it so fun to see Meghan McCain cry in "The View,quot;?

I'm not proud The words "Meghan McCain become owners,quot; are automatically completed in my YouTube search bar, but I think the first step to remedy a problem is to recognize that you have one. I also know that I'm not just enjoying watching Sight the public humiliation of cohost, demonstrated by innumerable, really, uncountable – videos that appear as results, each with hundreds of thousands of visits. Not since the last time Sight I had a pretty, rich, conservative and overprivileged white woman. I enjoyed this stupid and stupid show so much. SightThe hosts can affirm that the objective of their program is to foster a robust and fascinating cultural and political debate between women from different perspectives and different environments; It has been his party line for the whole history of the program. But that, my friends, is television nonsense. Sight It really stands out by showing a group of people fighting in the air with little or no resolution, which inevitably results in endless scandals and public disputes. Charming! While all this has been largely satisfactory over the course of the 23-year program, there is a kind of sadistic joy in seeing McCain in particular dive into day after day in Sight and then eventually on Twitter. Jezebel makes a weekly summary of McCain's increasingly tense voice as he discusses with the other women in the program. There are long compilations of YouTube videos of its collapses, sometimes with additional filters that make it look upset and desperate. More often than not, his name trends on Twitter after she appears on television, accompanied by comments on her latest controversy. (The most recent reason for McCain's virality on Twitter was his January 7 conversation with Elizabeth Warren, largely characterized by the senator who refused to give him the time of day. "Anyone who doesn't think Senator Elizabeth Warren I could handle the triumph in elementary school, "he said one tweet, "missed the vaporous interruptions of Meghan McCain by ignoring her,quot;) Since McCain's debut on the show in 2017, there has been a steady stream of reports that her cohosts hate her or are freezing her, even though everyone insists they are a big family. On January 13, CNN reported that the only other conservative cohost at that time, Abby Huntsman, daughter of former US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., was leaving thanks to the "recent tensions,quot; between her and McCain; in part, Huntsman "was tired of being reprimanded by Meghan for perceiving contempt." Even among other conservatives, McCain seems to have no real allies. It is worth noting that during his time in Sight, Huntsman received a similar YouTube compilation treatment, but it's not nearly the same as McCain receives. Maybe because if you wanted to design someone that Republicans think they are too complacent, and that Democrats think they don't eat well, you couldn't do better than Meghan McCain herself. McCain is a rare example of a Republican who seems to desperately want Democrats, in particular, to like them. It is not enough for her to simply be a conservative that other conservatives like, which, given her lukewarm position on Trump, does not seem to be the case anyway. She wants Democrats, liberals, progressives and anyone on her left to respect her, even if they disagree with her. He seems to yearn for an idealized version of the world that center-right politicians like to pretend was once real: Do you remember when everyone on both sides of the hall could get along despite their disagreements about small things like access to safe abortions and if we should be in a war?

fake images

From the left: the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain in Sight.

Look, Ann Coulter or Tomi Lahren or Bill O'Reilly are completely anxious. Jeanine Pirro is not your friend. I don't think Donald Trump Jr. cares especially if he likes you (as long as you agree that he is very rich and successful and that his head does not resemble a turtle that found a denture). Listening to his pablum or his political rhetoric is disconcerting and irritating: there is nothing to rescue there, and there is nothing interesting about his characters or behaviors to examine and separate. Coulter is a vehemently Islamophobe. Lahren is at least anti-immigrant and often hates people of color. O & # 39; Reilly resolved countless claims of sexual harassment and made great efforts to silence any woman who tried to speak against him, and after all that it was only recently that he lost his comfortable job inside the right-wing mother ship in Fox News But give them so much credit (even though I am reluctant to do so): none of these conservative figures is dying to get along with someone who disagrees with them. A benefit of the Trump era is that there is less double speech than before: it is clearer than ever when someone is malicious and satisfied with it. They are happy to go to shows like Sight or The daily show (really another era, those were the days, once we were so innocent) and we argued, we continue with their lives and do not take anything too personally. That version of the national debate, frankly, was much less honest than the really devastating ones we are having now. But McCain clearly takes all his political dusts personally, sometimes to the point of tears, and the whole routine is unfortunately ineffective. Her behavior does not want her on either side; in fact, it makes her the target of a tragic sexism (unfair but inevitable) and valid criticism of her weeping willow routine (extremely fair). "I like the compromise," McCain said in one Sight segment in 2019. "I look forward to the era of Tip O'Neill and Ronald Reagan. I look forward to a time when we can talk to each other and not become a divisive tribalism. … I like the idea that we can really sit down and engage but, once again, I don't know if the tribal left is going to go for it. ”He claims that civility no longer exists in politics thanks to the anger and frustration of the traditionally deprived of their rights is not a new belief , but anyway, it won't bring you many friends from anywhere right now. The mistake you make, which ultimately makes you so vulnerable, is that McCain wants to be seen as a reasonable, defensible and respectable conservative woman who sometimes he disagrees with his friends. In a way, he has become the physical incarnation of the argument of civility. And who wants to have that discussion more?

Maybe it's because The Internet has changed, or maybe it's because the president has changed the rules of engagement, or maybe it's because our attitudes towards white women who act as crybabies seeking attention have changed, but when McCain and Whoopi Goldberg argue, it's very clear who comes out on top. In December, during a conversation about Trump's political trial, McCain was annoyed when his copaneistas didn't hear her every word. "Do you ever want to hear a conservative perspective on this program?" He asked. “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now, ”Goldberg told him. McCain replied that he would not speak for the rest of the program, an obviously petulant and childish response to adult women who disagree. "I agree with that if you're going to behave like that," Goldberg said, scolding McCain. Comments on the viral video are quite brutal with McCain, although some select people, including Ben Shapiro, supported her. Even so, Shapiro is not exactly a model of civility in our time of endless partisan conflicts. The conflict seems to be unpleasant for McCain, despite his willingness to woo him. And although I could say that he wants everyone to listen, it seems that he mostly wants everyone to listen his. "I implore everyone to stop being partisans," he said earlier in that same episode, arguing that the process of political trial has been unfairly biased "on both sides." (Do you know how political judgment works?) So, perhaps no one is a better example of how centrism has failed that McCain, who constantly criticizes both sides of the hall and does not seem comfortable listening or learning from it. In 2019, conservative writer Denise McAllister, a former Federalist writer, a website run by Ben Domenech, McCain's husband, mocked Sight and his cohosts In response, McCain simply wrote, "You were at my wedding Denise …" This is objectively funny but also a reminder that Republicans will only defend McCain if it is absolutely necessary. Generally speaking, she is not of his class.

In a way, it has become the physical incarnation of the argument of civility. And who wants to have that discussion more?

When the audience booed the suggestion of a Trump re-election in an April 2019 episode, McCain (who says he doesn't even like Trump!) Tried to scold them, saying "Oh, I'm used to the audience booing me,quot; in a tone that suggests that she is simply, wow, super unaccustomed. In 2018, during a conversation about John Kelly (who, by the way, love Robert E. Lee), McCain broke into the See audience for applauding his dismissal. "I think it's strange to applaud. Regardless of what you think about your policy, you lost your son in a fight for freedom," he said, a continuation of his constant need to mention his family's service, as if he were in the army. I prevented him from being wrong. McCain is always desperate to be the victim, but her martyrdom as a conservative white woman is exhausting. Why should we feel sorry for her? Sure, she doesn't support Trump, which somehow separates her from the rest of her group, but that's not enough anymore. When he has the opportunity to talk about the administration, he rarely seizes it. "I consider myself a progressive Republican," McCain wrote in 2017 in an opinion article for the Daily Beast about his problems with Ann Coulter. But what does that really mean in practice? McCain's policies are largely those of traditional Republicans: anti-abortionist, pro-weapon, pro-military, pro-Israel, but he behaves in a way that suggests he is trying to differentiate himself from the party itself. "I am often criticized for not being a,quot; real "Republican, and in the past they called me RINO, just a Republican by name," McCain wrote. "Many say I'm not,quot; conservative enough, "which is something I'm proud of." She wrote that just a few years ago, and it's a real change from where she is now: proudly and loudly promoting her conservatism. "I try to remind myself that I represent 50% of the country," he told Entertainment Tonight last September. "I know there are people in the middle of the country who feel they are really happy for someone to represent them." McCain's trick is partly self-martyr and partly self-compassionate. Whenever she has the opportunity for Republicans to feel bad for her, she takes advantage of it. Last week, the New York Times published an opinion piece about Sight"The problem of Meghan McCain,quot;, which McCain criticized on Twitter right after its publication. "Everyone already knows how much they despise the conservative women of the red state, pro life, pro # 2A and want us all to leave." she tweeted. "If @nytimes want to understand the country, maybe they should try to have a woman in the room who doesn't accept their group thinking about weapons, abortion and religion." Apparently that's too much for them. "He spent most of the day retweeting his defenses of people like Megyn Kelly ("The hatred of conservative women for,quot; awakening "is always evident,quot;) and Joe Scarborough ("The existence of a moderately conservative woman represents a threat to civil discourse. Good lord. What a joke.") McCain is asking for political civility in a world that no longer has the temperament for that, and is operating in a society that no longer only serves her. And that is clearly bothering her. But it is less and less interesting to hear the opinion of a rich white woman who comes from a political dynasty, who is married to the editor of a conservative news site that encouraged people to vote for Roy Moore. after He was accused of assaulting minors, and who does not seem to realize that his opinions are not interesting enough to merit a solid debate.

fake images

Senator Bernie Sanders, Hostin and McCain in Sight.

SightIt is the last The great conservative talking head, before the time of Huntsman and McCain, was Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a white, blonde and straight woman with a real Fox News look (which would end there in 2013) that was previously best known for missing a season of Survivor. To his credit, Hasselbeck survived for 10 years in Sight although he is apparently always in conflict with one of the great liberal attackers in the program. In a decade of episodes, Hasselbeck's contributions can be summed up in his two big fights: a dust with Barbara Walters on the morning-after pill available at the counter in 2006, and an infamous screen scrap split with Rosie O & # 39; Donnell about the Iraq war in 2003. But the response to Hasselbeck's conservative views was markedly different from how McCain is received today. Joy Behar and Sherri Shepherd, who were also on the show during the Iraq War showdown, barely got involved. The audience applauded a couple of times for Hasselbeck and, although the fight may have aged incredibly badly for Hasselbeck, it's not that O'Donnell won a clear victory. "It's much easier to fight someone like Donald Trump, isn't it? Because it's disgusting," Hasselbeck told O & # 39; Donnell, a phrase that, Christ, really puts the last three years in perspective. In this fight of 2003, the audience calmed down with silent astonishment, not knowing who to be on the side with. Today, it is quite clear that the audience is not on McCain's side, most of the time, regardless of his opponent.

McCain's trick is partly self-martyr and partly self-compassionate.