When the prince of Wales is your landlord

NEWQUAY, England – People who move to Nansledan, a new residential community in the southwest corner of England, must comply with certain rules.

Houses and doors can be painted only in certain colors, including pastel pink and eggshell blue. Local businesses may establish stores, but there are no fast food chains, please. And don't think about manipulating the holes the size of a dime in some of the bricks outside the houses: they are there to make homes for the bees.

Also, don't be surprised if you see Charles, the Prince of Wales, walking down the street, admiring what he has forged.

Nansledan, which will eventually have about 4,000 homes, could be the most ambitious project undertaken in the 700 years of the Duchy of Cornwall, the mosaic of properties spread across England, covering more than 200 square miles, which provides an entrance to the Prince of Wales .