When the prince of Wales is your landlord

NEWQUAY, England – People who move to Nansledan, a new residential community in the southwest corner of England, must comply with certain rules.
Houses and doors can be painted only in certain colors, including pastel pink and eggshell blue. Local businesses may establish stores, but there are no fast food chains, please. And don't think about manipulating the holes the size of a dime in some of the bricks outside the houses: they are there to make homes for the bees.
Also, don't be surprised if you see Charles, the Prince of Wales, walking down the street, admiring what he has forged.
Nansledan, which will eventually have about 4,000 homes, could be the most ambitious project undertaken in the 700 years of the Duchy of Cornwall, the mosaic of properties spread across England, covering more than 200 square miles, which provides an entrance to the Prince of Wales .
Duchy within a kingdom, the duchy was created in 1337 by Edward III for his eldest son, Prince Edward (known after his death as The Black Prince, perhaps because of the color of his armor). Prince Edward became the first Duke of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales, but he was never king: he died, probably of an illness, at 45 while his father was still on the throne.
Most of the times since then, the duchy passed to the oldest surviving son of the monarch, who is also heir to the throne and has the title of Duke of Cornwall.
Since 1952, that has been Prince Charles. At 71, he has been in charge of the duchy longer than anyone before him (thanks to his mother, who still reigned at 93).
The duchy, who receives rent from tenants that include farmers, homeowners and shopping centers, earned 21 million pounds, or about $ 28 million, for the year ending March 2019, and Charles shared part of that income With his two children and their families.
That has become a point of conflict lately. It is not clear if the duchy's money will continue to help pay the bills of the prince's youngest son, Harry, and his wife, Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently caused a real earthquake when they said they would separate from their traditional duties and move to North America for part of the year.
On a recent visit, few locals in Newquay, the coastal city adjacent to Nansledan, said they paid close attention to the fact that the surrounding land plots provided money for Harry and Meghan.
"That connection doesn't matter," said Steph Maclaren, an artist. "They have no relationship with anyone."
Ask residents about the great housing development of the duchy, and they often respond with blank looks. "It just appeared," is a common response.
The Duchy of Cornwall is often represented as a collection of picturesque organic farms with rapid currents. But it is also a great real estate company, with properties that include Dartmoor Prison and a home improvement store in Milton Keynes, a city north of London.
Nansledan, says the duchy, has been inspired by the philosophy of Prince Charles on architecture and the environment. The prince is frank in his support for traditional housing styles and sustainable development.
In a treaty entitled "Housing Great Britain: a call to action,quot;, the prince has written that "we must demand better places that break the domain of the conventional mold of monocultural urbanizations and zonal developments that, so far, have put the car at the center of the process of design and not of the pedestrian, thus creating an increasingly unsustainable environment. "
The streets of Nansledan are angled to deter drivers from accelerating and the design is designed to allow residents to reach stores and schools without having to drive. Markets, plazas and natural reserves have been built for residents. The houses have bird boxes built on their walls to encourage nesting and the gardens have communal gardens.
Alex Eley said he took the opportunity to establish a store there in October 2018 because he thought the Duchy of Cornwall would support her in her catering business, which limits plastic and uses local products. Prince Charles made the duchy's own farm completely organic more than 30 years ago, and has separately established the Duchy Originals brand, which sells organic food. He talked about the issue of sustainability at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.
"We are screaming and preaching from the same hymn book," said Eley.
When the duchy first tested the princely architectural principles in Poundbury, a town on the south coast of England, some ridiculed him as "Feudal Disneyland,quot;. But it flourished enough to lead to another test, on Tregunnel Hill in Newquay; and then to Nansledan, a 540-acre site that will eventually have almost twice as many homes as Poundbury. (Residents own their homes, but the land below still belongs to the duchy).
As environmental concerns have become the mainstream, the prince and his spirit of sustainability and long-term administration of the land have attracted less criticism, something he points out in his housing essay.
Although Poundbury was "ridiculed by many at that time," the prince wrote, "I am glad that both the work of the duchy and that of my foundation are gaining approval and changing the flow of opinion."
Residents and businesses that have moved to Nansledan (the name means wide valley in Cornwall) are excited about their choice. They have already agreed on the rules of life in a duchy property, including the requirement that residents who wish to change the color of their house or door must request permission from the duchy and comply with the tones reminiscent of fishing cabins on the coast .
Buying a home in development is like joining a club, said Tracey Nicholas, the project manager for the Duchy of Cornwall in Nansledan. "These are the rules," she says, leafing through the color charts.
And the rules that come with life Duchy-owned land is part of the attraction for some residents.
"You have to buy that," said Aaron Smith, a florist who moved from Staffordshire, about 275 miles away, to settle in his home and shop in Nansledan with his partner, Matt Drohan, six weeks ago.
"It may seem quite controlling," Smith said, but he loved the "cookie cutter sensation,quot; of the place, joking that he aspired to be like Bree Van De Kamp, the perfect perfectionist of the television series "Desperate Women." "
The residents' commitment to the community has also helped with maintenance. The site has had problems with dog excretion and building materials that blow away from construction sites due to strong coastal winds. Then, Mr. Smith organized a group to go to collect garbage that has been nicknamed Team Sparkle.
"It's perfect," Smith said with obvious pride. "It's very safe because everyone is watching."
Smith is also a staunch realist: it was the name of the Duchy of Cornwall that attracted him to take a look at the development while on vacation.
For them, the royal family cannot do anything wrong. Harry will be a "prince of the people, like Diana," even if he walks away, Mr. Smith said.
Mr. Drohan is equally understanding. "They can't be blamed for the way they treat them," Drohan said of the tabloids. "To be fair to Meghan, they are terrible."
Life in the community, where a four-bedroom house costs around £ 400,000, is not without small frustrations. There is, for example, a problem with a pizza van.
The van would arrive on Fridays, would park in the neighborhood and sell baked pizzas in its wood-fired oven. Apparently, it attracted quite a few clients, but one owner finally complained. The duchy discussed matters with the owner of the truck. The result: no more visits from the pizza van.
Residents who liked the truck are "in arms," Smith said, and they don't want Friday night pizzas to end. It is being discussed on the residents' Facebook page. A resident approached the florists to discuss alternative parking places for the van. A teenager who cut his hair in Nansledan's barbershop said he hoped he could take advantage of the truck for the last time.
Danny Murphy, who opened the barbershop almost two years ago, has had his own confrontation with the rules. He wants to put a single barber pole, but the Duchy has stipulated that he must have two posts and that they must be red and white.
"They are quite funny about what they want here," Murphy said.
His fellow barber, Max Hoar, shrugged: "What they say goes."