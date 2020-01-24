When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4c1a1926f06d0cbd4622eca619afcbcb11% %MINIFYHTML4c1a1926f06d0cbd4622eca619afcbcb12%

Liverpool could claim its first title in 30 years at Goodison Park or Etihad Stadium









It is becoming inevitable that Liverpool will claim their first title in 30 years, but when exactly will it happen? And can they insure it in the house of a rival?

Here, we do mathematical calculations about the possibilities, how they can win the title in their rivals Everton or Manchester City, and what records could be broken along the way …

What happens if Liverpool and Man City continue to win?

Liverpool already has the most points after 23 games in the history of the Premier League

Liverpool needs 27 points from its 15 remaining games to secure the Premier League title, that is, nine wins.

So, if both Liverpool and City continue to win, Liverpool's ninth victory, according to the current calendar, would be in the Etihad against Manchester City on the weekend of April 4. That could also be the game that Liverpool equals the unbeaten record of 49 Arsenal games, according to the current calendar.

If both teams continue to win at the same pace, Liverpool averages an incredible 2.9 points per game, while the City has 2.1 points per game, since according to the current calendar, Liverpool could claim the Crystal Palace home title on March 21 .

You keep saying & # 39; how the current schedule is going & # 39; …

Liverpool could win the league at Etihad Stadium against Man City on the weekend of April 4

Not quite. There could be some confusion in the matches if Liverpool continues to win on all fronts.

If Liverpool reaches the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, their home game with Crystal Palace on March 21 will move, and it is difficult to see it move before the Man City match on April 4, with an international break immediately after the FA Cup round.

Therefore, the ninth game, if Liverpool and City continue to win, could be against Aston Villa in Anfield on the weekend of April 11.

The matches could also change with the FA Cup semifinals scheduled for the weekend of April 18, and the March and April television games will be announced soon.

Liverpool's remaining PL matches Game Adversary Date one West Ham (A) January 29 two Southampton (H) February 1st 3 Norwich (A) February 15 Live in heaven 4 4 West Ham (H) February 24th Live in heaven 5 5 Watford (A) February 29 Live in heaven 6 6 Bournemouth (H) 7 of March 7 7 Everton (A) March 14 8 Crystal Palace (H) March 21st* * Possible FA 1/4 Cup final 9 9 City of Man (A) April 4 10 Villa Aston (H) April 11 eleven Brighton (A) April 18th * * Possible FA Cup 1/2 final 12 Burnley (H) April 25th 13 Arsenal (A) May 2 14 Chelsea (H) May 9 fifteen Newcastle (A) may 17th

But what if Liverpool keeps winning and City doesn't?

It is not impossible, given the streak of games of the City before the weekend of April 4 includes Tottenham (visitor), Leicester (visitor), Arsenal (local), Man Utd (visitor) and Chelsea (visitor).

The city matches before playing Liverpool Game Adversary Date one Tottenham (A) February 2 Live in heaven two West Ham (H) February 9 Live in heaven 3 Leicester (A) February 22 Live in heaven 4 4 Arsenal (H) March 1 Live in heaven 5 5 Man Utd (A) 7 of March 6 6 Burnley (H) March 14 7 7 Chelsea (A) March 21st * Possible FA 1/4 Cup final 8 Liverpool (H) April 4

The earliest Liverpool could win the title is Saturday, February 29 at Watford.live in Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm. However, that would mean that Liverpool wins all their matches and City loses all of theirs.

At that time, Liverpool would have 10 games left, breaking the record for most of the remaining games when a title has been secured (five: Man Utd 2000/01 and Man City 2017/18). Man Utd also holds the record for the first date to win the title: April 14 in the 2000/01 season.

More realistically, if Liverpool continues to win and City slips a couple of times along the way, the Reds can claim the title at Bournemouth's house on the weekend of March 7 or, and this is a bit more juicy, in Goodison Park on the weekend of March 14.

Goodison? Tell me more! What has to happen for Liverpool to win the league in Everton?

Liverpool could also win the title at the home of its rivals Everton on the weekend of March 14

If Liverpool continues to win and City loses six points between now and the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp's team He would claim the title at Goodison Park on the weekend of March 14.

It would be only the second time that a team secured the Premier League title at the home of their local rivals, after Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004.

Wait, this all depends on Liverpool winning every game. What happens if they slip a couple of times?

We go with the current form, so you can't blame us. But, of course, Liverpool would need an incredible effort to keep winning, and they would be breaking records along the way.

There are many possibilities if Liverpool drops points here and there, so it’s important to keep an eye on those 27 points that Liverpool needs, and work from there.

For example, if they beat West Ham on Wednesday, that will be reduced to 24 points.

If they then beat Southampton on February 1, they remove three points, it drops to 21 points.

If City loses in the Spurs on February 2, it removes three points, is reduced to 18 points.

Or if the City draws in the Spurs, remove two points, go to 19 points.

Or if the City wins in the Spurs, do not remove points, they are 21 points again.

And so on and so on …

Don't forget Leicester, either. The math changes slightly if the Foxes outperform City in the coming weeks; They are currently three points away.

I just removed the Christmas tree and Liverpool could win the title very soon. What records could be broken?

Liverpool is on track to break Manchester City records of 2017/18

The 100-point record (Man City 2017/18) could be broken; Liverpool will win 112 points if they win each game, and their current rate of points per game causes them to end at 110.

The largest point gap between the first and second is 19 points (Man City 2017/18): if Liverpool wins their game against West Ham on Wednesday, the gap will be 19. In this case, the City needs to improve Liverpool results between now. and the end of the season to protect that record.

Liverpool needs 11 wins from its last 15 games to beat the record for 32 wins (Man City 2017/18).

Liverpool is missing four games to match the most consecutive wins (18 – Man City from August to December 2017).

However, Liverpool need another 52 goals to break the record for most goals, which is 106 (Man City 2017/18), and their current goal-per-game rate would make them finish well at 89.

