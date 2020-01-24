What you won't see in the final of the Schitt & # 39; s Creek series

Like it or not, the end is near to Schitt & # 39; s Creek. And the cast is telling everything about what (not) is yet to come.

"We work on a motel fire. Curiously, it didn't work, I didn't end up going with that. It's a sad ending. We won't see fires. Will we get our money back? That's TBD," star series and co-creator Dan levy said in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen when asked about the next end of the big series.

"Can I give the end?" Eugene Levy, also star and co-creator, asked his son.

"Yes, I think now is the time," Dan said.

And he did. Something like.

"It's a lovely ending," said Eugene.

"Great answer, dad," Dan said.