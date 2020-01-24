What you won't see in the final of the Schitt & # 39; s Creek series

Like it or not, the end is near to Schitt & # 39; s Creek. And the cast is telling everything about what (not) is yet to come.
"We work on a motel fire. Curiously, it didn't work, I didn't end up going with that. It's a sad ending. We won't see fires. Will we get our money back? That's TBD," star series and co-creator Dan levy said in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen when asked about the next end of the big series.
"Can I give the end?" Eugene Levy, also star and co-creator, asked his son.
"Yes, I think now is the time," Dan said.
And he did. Something like.
"It's a lovely ending," said Eugene.
"Great answer, dad," Dan said.
The show is currently broadcasting its sixth and final season on Pop TV. And yes, Dan has already thought about bringing the gang together. In WWHL, he said Andy Cohen would love to make a Schitt & # 39; s Creek film with his co-stars Eugene, Catherine O & # 39; Hara Y Annie Murphy. It's something that also floated to E! News during a recent interview. Levy said that if he came up with an idea "that feels appropriate for these people to reconnect," he would revive the Rose family.
"I would love that … I never like to operate in black and white. I think that, for now, these stories have led to a really lovely conclusion. But I hope that in the future, there is a reason to retake those stories again, and if that's (laughs) like a movie or other Christmas special or whatever, "said Levy. "I would love to work with these actors again."
Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on pop tv Watch what happens live airs from Sunday to Thursday at 11 p.m. in Bravo.
