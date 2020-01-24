Wendy Williams talks about her life & # 39; lovely & # 39; after Kevin Hunter's divorce

%MINIFYHTML6733fe4558263e2708b1119c82e251eb11% %MINIFYHTML6733fe4558263e2708b1119c82e251eb12%

WENN / Mr. Azul

The television host reveals that "the new chapter has been so charming," although she shares that she does not regret all the time she spent with Kevin, who divorces after 25 years together.

It seems that Wendy Williams He does not regret having divorced former Kevin Hunter after 25 years together. While appearing in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", the television personality opened up about his new life as a single moment.

"After nine months, yes, I am completely divorced. A door has closed in the old life," Wendy told the host. Jimmy Fallon. The 55-year-old added: "The new chapter has been so lovely," before thanking Jimmy for asking the question immediately without feeling that he needed to walk on tiptoe.

"I don't feel intimidating, but people are very scared. But you and I have known each other for a long time," Wendy shared.

He went on to say that he didn't regret all the time he spent with Kevin. "Yes, I'm not angry. You know, it was 25 years, I don't regret it," he explained. "But you know what? Sometimes people go on with their lives. And I have to tell you something; now, I don't love Jersey anymore. It's Wendy in the city."

When asked if he is currently dating or looking for someone, Wendy replied: "Yes, I go out. But, you know, I love my career. You know how difficult this is with this microphone here. You know what I am saying." There is a certain dedication and I did not just land in my career because, you know, something. "She explained that she has an appointment between the management of her talk show" The Wendy Williams Show ".

Although Jimmy did not ask, Wendy revealed that he did not have a certain type of men he liked, and added that he was not in Tinder. "Because I like eye contact. And I like it, I feel, I have grown over the years," he explained.

Wendy and Kevin finalized their divorce from Kevin Hunter on Tuesday, January 21 in New Jersey. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy and Kevin will get half of every sale made from their former shared house in Livingston, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Wendy reportedly keeps his home in Florida, which currently houses Wendy's mother. As for Kevin, he will keep all the profits he earned from a house in Morristown, New Jersey that he sold previously. In addition, all your furniture will go to Wendy. However, Kevin is not left empty-handed as he keeps his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce cars.