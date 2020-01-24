Wendy Williams says she has finished paying someone else's bills after Kevin Hunter's divorce

Wendy Williams stopped Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and confirmed that his divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized this week, and after nine months he is "completely divorced." Williams also explained that her experience with Hunter led her to make some changes in her life in the future.

When Fallon asked Williams about the status of his Hunter divorce, she thanked him for asking why some people stood on tiptoe on the subject, and then began to drown. Williams explained that a door had been closed in a previous life, and so far the new chapter has been "lovely."

"I'm not angry, it was 25 years, I don't regret it," he added. “But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives. Now I don't live in Jersey, it's Wendy in the city. ”

Williams admitted that he didn't think things were this way, but his new life seems so natural. She said her son was 19 years old and was in college, and that she wants "the other,quot; the best.

Fallon then asked him if he was dating again, and Williams said yes and asked: “Does it seem like it's costing me a lot? Williams revealed that he has an appointment between running his talk show during the day and living with his two daughters: his cats, Chit Chat and My Way. She explained that she speaks for a living and "in my own way,quot; is how it goes.

Williams said he doesn't have a type when it comes to men, but he does have specific criteria for potential suitors.

"I don't have a guy," said Williams. "As if I was going out with a short boy. Do you know what is interesting when you grow up? You realize in 5 minutes, even the worst kind, visually or in terms of size, if you have the game, I am in. As long as I can pay your own accounts. Those days are over! Pay your own bills, pay me with respect. I am a wife, not a girlfriend. She is alone, but I am not desperate. "

Williams added that she would be willing to marry again, but only if a prenuptial agreement was previously signed. And she said she doesn't want to live with her future husband, so he can have his own place and she has hers.

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in the spring of 2019 after 22 years of marriage when it was discovered that Hunter had received a child with his lover, Sharina Hudson.

The Wendy Williams show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday in syndication. Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon It airs during the week on NBC.



