Wendy Williams is ready to go crazy after ending the divorce

Wendy WilliamsHe is single and ready to mix.

During an appearance on Thursday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wendy Williams Show host confirmed to Jimmy Fallon That your divorce is over and you are back at the dating scene.

"After nine months, yes. I am completely divorced," Williams told the host. "A door has been closed in the old life. The new chapter has been so charming."

That old life was shared with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, with whom she was married for 25 years. Hunter is an executive producer on his show, and the former couple shares a teenage son, Kevin Jr.19. Although his divorce proceedings began in April, Williams said he doesn't regret anything.

"Yes, I'm not angry," he told Fallon. "It was 25 years, I don't regret it, but sometimes people go on with their lives. Now, I don't live in Jersey anymore. It's Wendy in the city."