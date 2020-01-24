Wendy Williams is ready to go crazy after ending the divorce

Wendy WilliamsHe is single and ready to mix.
During an appearance on Thursday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wendy Williams Show host confirmed to Jimmy Fallon That your divorce is over and you are back at the dating scene.
"After nine months, yes. I am completely divorced," Williams told the host. "A door has been closed in the old life. The new chapter has been so charming."
That old life was shared with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, with whom she was married for 25 years. Hunter is an executive producer on his show, and the former couple shares a teenage son, Kevin Jr.19. Although his divorce proceedings began in April, Williams said he doesn't regret anything.
"Yes, I'm not angry," he told Fallon. "It was 25 years, I don't regret it, but sometimes people go on with their lives. Now, I don't live in Jersey anymore. It's Wendy in the city."
Her new single life includes living in an apartment in New York City with her two cats, Chit Chat and My Way. And although he said he loves his new life, he admitted that he never expected it.
As she shared, "My mom and dad are still alive, they've been married for years. I really didn't think it would be that way, but it seems so natural. And our son is 19, and he's out in college. And he I wish the best to the other, but I have an appointment between handling Wendy. "
As for his love life, the host revealed that he is dating again, but he told Fallon that he is "a wife, not a girlfriend." Do you have that, friends?
"I go out, but I love my career," Williams explained. "You know how difficult it is with this microphone here. You know what I say. There is a certain dedication."
One thing you will not be devoted to is dating applications. After asking if he's in Tinder, Williams told Fallon he couldn't do it.
"I am not doing that because I like eye contact. I do. And I feel that I have grown through the years, as if I had never dated a short man because I am 5 & # 39; 11 & # 39;" I weigh about 175 , 160 pounds. I don't know, I don't get on the scale. I just like what I see. "
As he later added about dating after divorce, "You know what is interesting when you grow up, is that you realize in five minutes, even the worst boy, visually or in terms of size, or whatever, if you have a game , I'm in,quot;. As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over. Pay your own bills, treat me with respect. "
As Fallon asked, "Would you marry again?"
"Yes!" She answered anxiously. "With a good summary of an age, a paragraph. Maybe two sentences: & # 39; What is yours is yours, what is mine is mine. What we gain during our marriage is yours and mine, and I do not want to live with you. & # 39; This is something new! "
Williams is not wrong there. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow Y Kate Beckinsale both see the value of not living with their spouse, so it seems that Williams' self-proclaimed bachelorette in New York will remain that way, with or without a bell.
