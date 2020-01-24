Wendy Williams denies farting at her live show

CBS

The presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; He insists that he did not fart and his presenter supports his claim by saying that the sound happened when they filled a fishbowl for the guest Dr. Kate Biberdorf.

Wendy Williams He has responded to claims that he farted on live television, insisting that he "would have laughed" had he done so.

"The Wendy Williams show"The host went viral after fans were convinced they saw the star pass gas while presenting their Current Issues segment on January 17, 2020.

However, in the episode on Thursday, January 23, Wendy addressed the speculation, reproducing the images and saying to the audience: "I've never farted once on this show. In fact, I barely fart, Do you know why? Because the gas is released several different ways and mine belches, because all I do is talk. "

"Let me tell you something now, okay? I don't lean like that to fart, I lean like that because it's comfortable. If I feel (right) all the time, my spine is heavy. I don't have my back. I'm not trying. to get my back back. I like to let go of my hips and lean, you know what I say? … I've been doing this for 11 years in this program.! "

He also told the crowd that if he had left a scam, he wouldn't have been able to hide his fun.

"I would definitely have laughed because farts are always fun. You know a girl like me would have laughed at that!" she laughed.

The star also referred to the noise that fans heard in the clip, adding: "By the sound of that fart, I would have had to change my costume! I would have left a mark on the seat. I wouldn't even save the costume, I would have saved it. thrown in. It would probably be dirty beyond the activity. "

Stagehand John anderson He also intervened in the controversy, explaining that the sound had happened while he and his team were preparing a segment with a scientific author Dr. Kate Biberdorf.

<br />

"We were filling a fish tank behind the stage and we didn't have the right hose. The air had just come out and it was sizzling like someone farted. Okay? So that was it. It wasn't Wendy!" he said.