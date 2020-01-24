Wendy Williams addresses the social media rumor that she farted in the air

During Thursday's episode of his television series during the day, Wendy Williams talked about a new social media rumor that is unrelated to his most recent divorce, which also appeared in media headlines earlier this week. .

The 55-year-old TV host talked about the recent scandal she considered, "Fartgate," which began on January 17 after a clip of the show was broadcast online. The video clip seemed to portray the fart hostess during her Current Issues segment.

Williams started the segment by stating that he wanted to have a very serious conversation with his audience, and then played the video. The video shows Wendy leaning on the chair when suddenly a sound similar to a fart resonates.

Williams then denied that he would ever fart, claiming he almost never does. The TV show host said that all he does is talk, so, for the most part, he belches and belches, and that's how he releases gas.

According to the host, who recently separated from her separated husband, Kevin Hunter, he leans in his chair because he is more comfortable and temporarily removes the load from the spine. Because after all, she has been doing the same job for a long time.

In addition, Wendy said he would have done a great deal if the gas had passed. Wendy thinks someone really made a fart noise in the clip to make it look like she farted when she really didn't.

During Thursday's episode, Wendy never addressed her recent divorce with Kevin Hunter. Instead, Wendy immersed herself in Pamela Anderson's abrupt wedding and also in Jessica Simpson's struggle with addiction.

Ad

Regarding how they elaborated the details of their divorce, neither party will pay alimony and they will also divide the proceeds from the sale of their home in New Jersey. In addition, TMZ said the star would also retain its home in Florida. Hunter and Williams were married for approximately 22 years until they finally canceled it.



Post views:

one