"We want them to leave,quot;: Iraq protesters call for US troops to leave News

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, after Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr called a "one million people,quot; march to demand the withdrawal of US troops from the country, putting the city beaten by protest to the limit.

Friday's rally added an additional layer to the Month-old protest movement that has taken over the capital and the Shia majority in the south since October, demanding government reform, early elections and more responsibility.

In the early hours of Friday, protesters, including men, women and children of all ages, carried Iraqi flags and marched under gray skies.

The speakers rang "No, not America!" in a central square in Baghdad. A boy raised a sign that said: "Death to America. Death to Israel."

The US military presence in Iraq has become a hot topic in the country since a US drone attack killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on 3 January in front of Baghdad International Airport.

Two days later, parliament voted for all foreign troops, including some 5,200 US forces, to leave the country and asked the government to cancel its request for assistance from the US-led coalition that had been working with Baghdad to fight against EIIL (ISIS) group.

However, the vote was not binding, and a senior US official said Thursday that Washington still had to open talks with Baghdad in a troop withdrawal.

Al sadr whose party won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections of May 2018, He took advantage of the public's anger over the drone attack to call "a peaceful, unified demonstration of one million people to condemn the American presence and its violations."

Friday’s rally is supported by major Shiite parties, including al-Sadr Hadi al-Ameri’s political rival, who heads the Fatah bloc in parliament, as well as the Popular mobilization forces (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), an umbrella group consisting of a series of militias, including groups backed by Iran.

Imran Khan of Al Jazeera, reporting since the protest, said the participation was a "real show of strength."

"It almost doesn't matter if it's a million people or less. The size and voice of the crowd have ensured that the message has been sent now."

There was a strong security presence when protesters, who mostly came from the capital, but also from the southern provinces of Iraq, walked on foot to a meeting point in the Jadriya neighborhood of Baghdad, waving Iraqi flags and wearing symbolic white covers

Mariam, second from the right, and her family (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

"I came today to protest against the United States being on our lands," Mariam, 18, told Al Jazeera.

"We want to free our country from these chains of oppression. We have been repressed and hurt by the interests of the United States in the region, so we want them to leave Iraq."

Aliya al-Ajeel, a mother from the city of Sadr, said: "TThe American occupation has taken everything from us. We have nothing left. "

"Since 2003, they have stripped us of our basic dignity and right to live a normal life. We live in decrepit houses; we have no jobs, no wages. We don't want the United States here."

Linah Alsaafin contributed to this report from Baghdad, Iraq