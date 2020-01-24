We present "Beyond the Second World War we know,quot;

You are reading this week's At War newsletter. sign up here to receive it in your inbox every Friday. Send us an email to [email protected].
It's been 75 years since World War II ended, and the conflict still feels like one of the most covered events of the century, from public school curricula to movies, television series and countless books. But every year, there are fewer and fewer people who remember the war and what it cost us. And although certain war stories continue to be commemorated, others are marginalized or lost in history.
By 2020, the Special Projects team of At War and The Times is producing a series called "Beyond the Second World War we know," which highlights lesser-known stories about the end of the war and its aftermath. We will publish stories that have mostly not been told, presenting both the voices of our readers and the original reports. Last fall, we asked people who lived the war or had a loved one who lived it, in the military, but also in civilian survivors and those who dedicated their lives to efforts in the United States, to send us his stories; We will count them here again over the next nine months. We will also provide detailed reports on issues ranging from the consequences of Japanese internment to the struggles of black soldiers returning to the United States. And we will tell events of 1945 that shaped the new post-war world order.
If you follow us on Twitter, you will also find covers of The Times from January 1, 1945, when the war made headlines every day.
This week, we started the project with two articles in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. The first takes us back to 1939, before the war officially began, and It is written by Andrea N. Goldstein, a Navy veteran whose Jewish family escaped from Germany a few days before Hitler invaded Poland. Andrea's grandmother, Marianne, spent the rest of her life telling her family to rub against the Nazis and her father's brief detention in Dachau.
We have also published a first-person account told to Jake Nevins, editorial member of The Times magazine. Celia Kener was 6 years old in 1941 when the Germans invaded Poland occupied by the Soviets. The first days of the occupation, when she and her mother hid in the bell tower of a church, left her with a paralyzing fear of the cats she never overcame.
We look forward to hearing from you as we remember World War II and the events that shaped the world in 1945.
That is the number of Americans, an Army soldier and two Pentagon contractors, who were killed earlier this month in a surprise attack at the Manda Bay military base in Kenya, where US and Kenyan forces are stationed. The assault was carried out by a dozen Shabab fighters, who used rifles and explosives to destroy a surveillance plane before participating in a long shooting with soldiers at the base. The incident has left national defense officials wondering about the objectives of the US military in Africa, where more than 5,000 service members are based and are often vulnerable due to lack of intelligence and resources. A contractor burned in the Manda Bay attack was taken to a hospital more than 1,500 miles away in Djibouti, a major security center that plays a crucial role in American interests in the region. Through interviews with a dozen American military officers or others who have been informed about the attack, The Times rebuilt the events that led to the fatal attack on Manda Bay and what went wrong.
– Jake Nevins, editorial fellow of Times magazine
