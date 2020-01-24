We present "Beyond the Second World War we know,quot;

You are reading this week's At War newsletter. sign up here to receive it in your inbox every Friday. Send us an email to [email protected].

It's been 75 years since World War II ended, and the conflict still feels like one of the most covered events of the century, from public school curricula to movies, television series and countless books. But every year, there are fewer and fewer people who remember the war and what it cost us. And although certain war stories continue to be commemorated, others are marginalized or lost in history.

By 2020, the Special Projects team of At War and The Times is producing a series called "Beyond the Second World War we know," which highlights lesser-known stories about the end of the war and its aftermath. We will publish stories that have mostly not been told, presenting both the voices of our readers and the original reports. Last fall, we asked people who lived the war or had a loved one who lived it, in the military, but also in civilian survivors and those who dedicated their lives to efforts in the United States, to send us his stories; We will count them here again over the next nine months. We will also provide detailed reports on issues ranging from the consequences of Japanese internment to the struggles of black soldiers returning to the United States. And we will tell events of 1945 that shaped the new post-war world order.