We are the star Chris Sullivan and the wife Rachel waiting for the first child

We are star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard They are going to be parents!

On Friday, the actor shared the incredible news that he and his wife expect their first child in a funny post on Instagram. "WE HAVE OUR FIRST BABY! And we just discovered sex. Swipe your finger through gender revelation," the sonogram captioned. When the followers slid to the right, they found several photos of phallic articles, for lack of better words.

His post surely had some people in stitches, but his wife took a more emotional approach to the special announcement. "It's TRUE! You heard it in @sullivangrams that we are having a BOY! Very excited !!" She shared in her personal account.

He added that they are already in the process of decorating their child's nursery and choosing the names. But at the top of your to-do list there is always a nap. She joked, "Naps are my personal care because I am like that (zzz's emoji)."