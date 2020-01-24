Watch Kumail Nanjiani eat the first slice of pizza in over a year

Kumail Nanjiani it is Eternal-very grateful … for the pizza!

The 41 year old man Silicon Valley alum appeared in the headlines in December when he posted a shirtless photo of himself looking torn for the first time, marking the transformation of his body for the next Marvel superhero movie The eternal. Now, after endless unconditional workouts and extreme diets, this thirst trap is hungry.

"He exercises every day and learns to enjoy it. But the diet is the most difficult," Nanjiani said in Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. "I haven't had pizza or donuts in more than a year! I haven't had refined sugar in a year. I have hardly had any carbohydrates at all."

"Do you know what my sandwich is? I get a bag or peas and I eat them!" He continued. "That's what I've been doing. At night, I'm like, & # 39; I'm a little hungry. I'm going to treat myself. Crunchy, crispy & # 39;".

Kimmel then had several large hanging scales containing delicious-looking cakes and pies lowered from the ceiling.

"Are you serious? Are you kidding? Oh my God!" Nanjiani exclaimed.

"All for you," Jimmy Kimmel said.

"Is this for me? For me, Kumail? Can I have it? Are you serious?" The actor said.

Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez Then he went on stage and brought a pizza box to Nanjiani.

"I am literally going to cry right now. I'm not kidding," Nanjiani said, before biting and saying, "Oh my God. I'm shaking. Hey, pizza is really good!"