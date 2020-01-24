Watch Jennifer Aniston Surprise Friends fans at Central Perk

Should we have coffee?
On Friday, Jennifer Aniston he returned to his old grounds trampling The Ellen DeGeneres show and gave friends admire the surprise of their lives. Filling as a guest host for Ellen Degeneres, the winner of the SAG Prize visited the Central Perk cafeteria of the program, located at the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Los Angeles, which is where they filmed the beloved 90s comedy for their 10-year career.
Crouching behind the iconic orange sofa, Jennifer waited for unsuspecting fans to take a picture. When the time came, she appeared and bombarded her souvenir photo. Entering while declaring your favorite friends character, The morning show Star sneered at fans who didn't name their character Rachel Green.
She even came equipped with some accessories. In a photo, Jennifer channeled Rachel in her first days as a waitress and poured a cup of coffee to the amazed fans for the photo.
Feeling at home on the set, Jen had the best response to a fan who asked if the show was actually filmed in the lot. "I live here, so …"
As if his day could not improve, fans who met Jen during the segment were invited to attend the show. After streaming the video, Jennifer greeted the excited audience members and said: "Now that you are here, you can see your third favorite Friend".
Jen's visit to the set was not the only nostalgia. friends Fans received him during his performance as a guest. While interviewing her friend Selena Gomez, the singer of "Look At Her Now,quot; could not help talking about Jen and the program.
Addressing fans who didn't declare Rachel as their favorite, Selena said, "First, are they kidding me? Rachel was my life."
"But you know what?" he asked Jen. "Do you know what makes me so happy? Is it that I would watch on channel 33 at 10:30 every Thursday night with my mother and I cried when the whole season ended."
She continued: "But what made me so happy is that now, like people of my age and everyone else, they are simply obsessed and that makes me very happy, for you and for the program because it is iconic."
After professing his love for Jen and friends, Selena talked about the first time she met the Horrible bosses star.
"No one knew who he was and you were in the bathroom in a black dress," he recalled. "I think we were at a Vanity Fair event and I was there with my mother and went to the bathroom. And I saw you and you were like, very nice … my heart, like, stopped and I got scared and ran to my mother and I I said: "Oh my God. I just saw Jennifer Aniston,quot;.
Gearshift, the Dumplin Star talked about another famous friend of his: Ellen. And, he even shared some dirt in the The best night of gifts host.
"I'm telling you some deep and dark secrets, okay guys?" she started. "Like, for example, people think that she buys and sells houses because she loves real estate. No, it's not true. It's because she's running away. From the law. You have no idea."
After revealing Ellen's true nickname and mercilessly throwing pennies, Jen wrapped things up with a really shocking bomb: "Oh, and one more. He once voiced an animated adult movie called Ground nemo. It's hard to find, but you know how to find it … "
