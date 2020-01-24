Watch Jennifer Aniston Surprise Friends fans at Central Perk

Should we have coffee?

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston he returned to his old grounds trampling The Ellen DeGeneres show and gave friends admire the surprise of their lives. Filling as a guest host for Ellen Degeneres, the winner of the SAG Prize visited the Central Perk cafeteria of the program, located at the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Los Angeles, which is where they filmed the beloved 90s comedy for their 10-year career.

Crouching behind the iconic orange sofa, Jennifer waited for unsuspecting fans to take a picture. When the time came, she appeared and bombarded her souvenir photo. Entering while declaring your favorite friends character, The morning show Star sneered at fans who didn't name their character Rachel Green.

%MINIFYHTML7dc5b9391a133f9ab6b32e33221cbc7613% %MINIFYHTML7dc5b9391a133f9ab6b32e33221cbc7614%

She even came equipped with some accessories. In a photo, Jennifer channeled Rachel in her first days as a waitress and poured a cup of coffee to the amazed fans for the photo.