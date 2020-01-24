Was Ben Stokes wrong for cursing the viewer? Alec Stewart and Robert Croft react to the incident | Cricket News

















The Cricket panel discusses Ben Stokes' reaction to a viewer in South Africa.

Ben Stokes could face the ICC action after he swore before a spectator during the fourth England Test against South Africa on Friday.

The all-terrain of England was filmed with expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd, as it left the field after its dismissal for two shortly before England closed on 192-4.

Join Charles Colvile for The cricket debate, former England captain Alec Stewart said he believed the abuse directed at Stokes must have been personal for him to react the way he did.

"The regulations say you can't use abusive language or misbehave on the field, but, in your defense, we didn't know what you were told," Stewart said.

"It must have been something quite inflammatory; he just played a poor shot and went out for two, but for Ben to react like that, I think the man in the crowd will have said something strong."

"His father has been ill and hopefully his father is on the way to recovery. If, and it is only one case, his father was mentioned, then I can understand why Ben reacted like this.

"It's easy to say that you just have to swallow it, smile and endure it, walk through the tunnel but, if it's your family, good luck to control those emotions."

"If it was just & # 39; it's a crap shot, you're not a very good cricketer & # 39 ;, then he should have continued."

Croft, adding to the debate, suggested that while the fire inside Stokes makes him the player he is, he also has a tendency to get him into trouble.

"He is an emotional person, there is no doubt about it," Croft added. "Part of these great players is that they are often at the limit. We have seen that in his cricket, he carries his heart on his sleeve and often overflows."

"Probably not very happy with the shot he played, and to be criticized or for something to say at that time, it has exploded."

"I'm sure he's back at the hotel, thinking & # 39; he could have handled that a little differently."

