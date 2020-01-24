Vicki Gunvalson leaves RHOC after the slowdown

Vicki Gunvalsonrun like the O.G. of the O.C. it's officially over

the Royal Housewives of Orange County Star announced his departure from the reality television series Bravo on Friday.

In a long Instagram statement, Vicki said it was "time to say goodbye,quot; to RHOCHe added: "It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; helping me & # 39; along the way."

Her departure comes after Season 14 saw Vicki as a "friend,quot; of the cast, rather than being a true one. Housewife. The unexpected degradation shocked his fellow Bravo Celebrities at that time, but Vicki's latest bomb is not particularly surprising. During the RHOC Special meeting, Vicki said he felt like a "has been,quot; next to his co-stars.

As for Vicki's future, he promised a lot of new "exciting, motivating and inspiring,quot; projects.