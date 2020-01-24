Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler: here is why they broke up after almost a decade together!

%MINIFYHTML23b54a862f34231bce86a734bd6bd39511% %MINIFYHTML23b54a862f34231bce86a734bd6bd39512%

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were in a relationship for almost a decade, but instead of taking it to the next level, the couple of actors decided to end it! Now, insider information reveals why, supposedly, they broke up!

Vanessa and Austin were together for a long time, but were they really?

It turns out that they would almost never see each other because they are very busy and it is a really difficult relationship!

So it seems that was the main reason why they decided to leave after leaving for no less than 9 years!

It's no secret that both Vanessa and Austin have really successful acting careers and would really prevent them from spending enough quality time between them.

Only in 2019, they were away from each other for most of the year, Austin was in Atlanta where he filmed Bad Boys for Life while Vanessa was filming The Knight Before Christmas in Canada and Ireland!

In addition, last summer it was announced that Austin had obtained the role of Elvis Presley in his biopic and that is obviously a big problem, but also a big responsibility.

The insider dishes through HollywoodLife that "had to spend too much time apart in recent months, that's what they did." Vanessa was so busy with consecutive projects that she was almost not at home. And Austin has been just as busy with work. He is making a movie in Australia (Elvis's biopic) and has had to be there for months doing preproduction. They are very good when they are together. "

However, being separated for months can be very difficult in any relationship.

They continued explaining that "they had already passed long periods without seeing each other, but this time they did not." It's really sad because they really love each other. But it is one of the difficult realities of this business, it is very difficult for relationships. "



