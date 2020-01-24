Valentino Lazaro: Steve Bruce says that the "hopeful,quot; end of Newcastle can debut against Oxford | Soccer news

Bruce: "We hope we can get the paperwork and everything ready so you can play tomorrow,quot;

















Steve Bruce is hoping Valentino Lazaro can make his Newcastle debut

Valentino Lazaro could make his Newcastle debut against Oxford in the FA Cup this weekend after arriving in Tyneside to undergo a medical examination.

The end of Inter Milan will be on the team as long as the documentation of your loan is processed on time.

In his pre-game press conference, head coach Steve Bruce said: "Well, he's here, he's in the building, which is a good sign."

"I think it is fair to say that we have managed to stop a couple of clubs because once it was available, someone from his pedigree would always have some options, and fortunately he chose us."

"He's here, we hope we can get the paperwork and everything ready so he can play tomorrow."

The magpies seem to have defeated the competition of a series of suitors, including Red Bull Leipzig, to land the midfielder.

Bruce said: "There was a lot of talk about Leipzig, of course, but I think the idea of ​​coming here and playing in the Premier League. His agent was here last weekend, so we had to be patient, but we are delighted. He is here."