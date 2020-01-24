US Senator presses for declassified report on Khashoggi murder | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb23d7695d2c6c101f95d495f1357586b11% %MINIFYHTMLb23d7695d2c6c101f95d495f1357586b12%

US Senator Ron Wyden said Friday that he will act to force the US chief of intelligence to disclose information about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi if the administration does not produce a report on the murder before the end of the political trial of the President Donald Triumph.

Wyden was invoking the Senate's power to unilaterally declassify intelligence material to pressure the Trump administration to publish a report on Khashoggi's murder in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The law had to publish this report earlier this month, the deadline that the Democratic senator said the administration had ignored.

The goal, Wyden told reporters, was "to name names regarding who ordered it, who was an accomplice and what could have been done to avoid it."

Wyden is unlikely to get away with it, at least not directly.

Although the Senate has the power under an authority of the 70s to unilaterally declassify the information, none of those measures has come out of the Intelligence Committee in which the Oregon Democrat serves as a member.

Steven Aftergood, with the Federation of American Scientists on the Secret of the Government Project, said that threatening to use authority could push the administration to find "an acceptable midpoint: an unclassified version of the evaluation, a classified briefing or something else. "

Wyden said that what he was looking for was an unclassified evaluation, and predicted that the momentum would generate the support of at least some Republicans on the committee.

"I don't think there is much Republican support to transport water for non-disclosure here," he said.

The CIA has concluded that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman they ordered the murder of Khashoggi, sources told Reuters weeks after his death.

Even an unclassified version of that assessment could be explosive, given the close ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia and between the Trump administration and Bin Salman in particular.

A spokesman for the Senate Intelligence Committee declined to comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in an email that its response to Congress was "in process."

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, which rejects the allegations that Bin Salman was involved in the murder of Khashoggi, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.