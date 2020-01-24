US GSA UU. Grants $ 954 million intelligence, surveillance and recognition contract to Huntington Ingalls – Defense Blog

The US General Services Administration. UU. And the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced an agreement worth approximately $ 954 million on Thursday to provide Persistent Multi-Role Operations (PMRO) support to the US Air Force. UU. Management Center (FEDSIM).

This task order will provide manned and unmanned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operated by contractors (COCO) in support of the requirements of the Air Force in theaters of European and African operations. The order of tasks has a base period of one year with four years of option and a potential value of $ 954 million.

"The critical preparation of our defense intelligence company demands a unique experience and advanced technological solutions," said Garry Schwartz, president of the Mission Solutions Innovative Solutions group at Technical Solutions. “In recent years, HII has continued to expand its ISR support to the US Air Force. UU. And other components of the Department of Defense. We hope to continue advancing in the implementation of innovative ISR solutions for USAFE and throughout the Department of Defense. ”

The Air Force directs integrated global ISR operations from locations deployed worldwide, including locations in the six geographic combat commands. ISR operations of the Air Force are carried out in multiple domains and in all phases of operations and environments. The timely integration and delivery of ISR information provides joint, defense, national and coalition intelligence partners for the commander and the warrior.

The objective of this task is to provide persistent, multi-function and cross-domain ISR capabilities that increase indications and warnings, improve the US security defense stance. UU. in all European and African areas of responsibility.

This is a continuation and expansion of the work currently done by HII, whose purpose is to deliver timely, accurate and relevant information to operational and strategic decision makers. This effort will provide PMRO for multiple DOD components, including air forces in Europe and Africa, as well as other strategic and operational partners.