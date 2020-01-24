US engineers developed a new armored turret for anti-tank missile gunners – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He has announced that his engineers at Picatinny Arsenal work with colleagues from the Marine Corps to develop a new armored turret to provide greater survival capacity for TOW missile gunners without accumulating additional weight on vehicles.

The venerable TOW missile takes its name from Tubular Launch, Optical Tracking, Cable Guided. A spool of wire, thousands of meters long, unwinds while the missile is in flight. The guide data passes through the cable in real time, allowing the gunner to accurately direct the missile to its final destination. The firing sequence takes time, and the gunner's confidence level must remain high.

The new TOW Objective Gunner (TOGPK 2.0) protection kit turret provides the right balance of armor, situational awareness and maneuverability of weapons to fight effectively, according to Picatinny engineers.

Shooting the TOW missile is not a trivial operation. First, the gunner must confirm the objective with absolute certainty. The sights of the weapon are directed precisely down. The trigger is pulled and suddenly an intense shock wave fills the air. The missile is in flight. Now the gunner maintains complete composure to constantly guide the missile patient and directly to the target.

Marines who operate this weapon can attest to its power. They are well-trained experts who deliver extreme amounts of energy in the target.

"TOGPK 2.0 is the last turret that we jointly develop with the United States Marine Corps," said Thomas Kiel, who leads the engineering design of armored turret systems at the Picatinny Arsenal. “The Marine Corps is an exceptional combat force with very high expectations. Our close association with experienced war fighters during the design phase was especially useful to meet their needs. ” Picatinny worked closely with the Marine Corps System Command, which has the highest decision authority on the requirements and the final solution.

The Combat Capability Development Command Armament Center, based in Picatinny, is responsible for the design of protective turrets for tactical vehicles. These armored kits greatly improve survival, while allowing gunners to focus on the objectives of their mission.

The TOGPK 2.0 design uses new armor materials that were derived from the Army Research Laboratory of the Combat Capabilities Development Command. Light and highly effective materials are sought that provide the required braking power without overloading vehicles with extra weight.

The new turret system will be deployed with the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which is the Humvee replacement. The Armaments Center has developed a series of protective turrets for military vehicles, including Humvee, Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) and Stryker. Tens of thousands have been sent to protect gunners from persistent threats.

In particular, the turret of the Target Gunner Protection Kit (OGPK), also developed by the same Picatinny team, is currently in use by all branches of the US Armed Forces. UU., As well as by more than 20 international coalition partners. The OGPK integrates well with the .50 caliber weapon along with the 40 mm grenade launcher and other weapons. The Army has adopted the OGPK as the standard turret for the new JLTV Heavy Guns Carrier (HGC).

"The first absolute priority with all our turret systems is protection for the warrior," Kiel said. "At the same time, we strive to provide the best solutions that allow our gunners to fight decisively."

The JLTV Close Combat Weapons Carrier (CCWC) variant integrates the TOGPK 2.0 turret and the TOW missile system.

"We developed our turret solutions internally at the Armaments Center," said Narayan Bhagavatula, Product Director of Gunner Protection Systems. "This allows us to maintain full ownership of the designs and, ultimately, makes the system more affordable in production," he continued. The cost savings come from the ability to achieve competitive offers for the manufacture of turrets within the US industrial base. UU., Both organic and private.

Project Manager Soldier Lethality manages the acquisition of the turrets, while the design activity is maintained within the Armaments Center.

"The talent group that exists in Picatinny is unparalleled anywhere," Kiel said. "For example, our highly qualified machinists in our Prototype Integration Center provide great support to ensure that our designs can be easily manufactured." The PIF in Picatinny Arsenal includes state-of-the-art machinery to process armored materials and generate sophisticated prototypes for testing and evaluation.

Picatinny Arsenal, located in northern New Jersey, offers a wide variety of weapons, ammunition, products and related services to all branches of the US Army. UU.