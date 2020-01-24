United States refusal to extradite the diplomat's wife & # 39; denial of justice & # 39 ;: United Kingdom | News

Britain rebuked the United States on Friday for refusing to extradite the wife of a diplomat accused of a car accident that killed a British teenager, calling it a "denial of justice."

The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, raising debates about the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases not related to national security.

"We are disappointed with this decision, which seems to be a denial of justice," said a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry.

"We are urgently considering our options."

The British Harry Dunn died in August when his motorcycle crashed into a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road near an air base in Northamptonshire, central England, which is used by the US military. UU. As a communications center.

Sacoolas, who has admitted to being the driver, was accused by British police of causing death by dangerous driving.

However, she cited immunity and refused to return to Britain to face justice, as Dunn's parents demanded.

The parents of the 19-year-old were informed of the decision of the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, in a telephone call with his parliamentarian on Thursday and "were not surprised at all," said a spokesman for the family.

"This is a corrupt and lawless administration that seems to intend to attack even its closest international ally," Radd Seiger said.

"If Trump and Pompeo think this is the end of the matter, something else awaits them," he added, saying the family would meet with the government to discuss their next steps.

Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, visited the White House in October to meet with President Trump, whom they called warm and welcoming, but criticized the White House's attempts to organize a quick meeting with Sacoolas, who was in An adjoining room. photographers

The United States Department of State confirmed that it had rejected the request, saying that Sacoolas had immunity from criminal jurisdiction during his stay in the United Kingdom.

"If the United States granted the request for extradition from the United Kingdom, it would make the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and set an extraordinarily problematic precedent," he said in a statement.

The case has been a political headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is cultivating business relations with Washington in an attempt to compensate for the potential damage of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Trump called the accident a "terrible accident,quot; and said it was common for Americans in Britain to have difficulty driving on the left side of the road.