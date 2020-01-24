Um, Catherine O'Hara from Schitt & # 39; s Creek and Eugene Levy once dated

Eugene Levy Y Catherine O & # 39; Hara play a married couple in Schitt & # 39; s CreekBut did celebrities ever go out in real life?

The stars Johnny Rose and Moira Rose made things clear in Thursday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.

"There is nothing sexier than laughing together and having someone make you laugh," explained O & # 39; Hara Andy Cohen. "Then, everyone in the Second City theater tried to date everyone. Like, & # 39; He makes me laugh. I should go out with him & # 39; … Then, maybe we made one or two dates."

However, the 65-year-old actress made it clear that it was nothing serious.

"He's a gentleman, he's always been a gentleman, and we have this working relationship because we didn't go anywhere," he said.

Levy and O & # 39; Hara return. Both starred Second City Television, a.k.a. SCTVand appeared in several movies together, including The best in show Y For your consideration.