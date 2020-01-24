Ultima Handicap Chase target for The Conditonal | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML887b044df931941ef17c320959689f6a11% %MINIFYHTML887b044df931941ef17c320959689f6a12%





The Conditional – heading to Ultima

%MINIFYHTML887b044df931941ef17c320959689f6a13% %MINIFYHTML887b044df931941ef17c320959689f6a14%

David Bridgwater expects to send The Conditional to the Cheltenham Festival after his effort at the Classic Chase in Warwick earlier this month.

The eight-year-old was a good second in the Ladbrokes Trophy at the beginning of the season and was looking forward to going better in the Grade Three contest, but finished a distant quarter behind Kimberlite Candy.

While this year's Grand National seems to be off the radar, Bridgwater has confirmed that its stable star will appear in Prestbury Park in March.

"I don't know if you will get a ticket to the National, but you will definitely get some tickets to the Festival," he said.

"They will be in both amateur races (National Hunt Chase and Kim Muir) and also in the three-mile (Ultima) handicap chase. I suspect that will be the race for him."

The Conditional is also entered for the RSA Grade Novice Insurance Hunt.

Despite being defeated 22 times in Warwick, Bridgwater was not discouraged too much with the performance of The Conditional.

"It was really a correct puzzle, I was not disappointed and I really thought it was running really well," added the Cotswolds-based controller.

"I'm thinking Warwick didn't like it, since he never got to have a rhythm on the fences, but we wouldn't have reached the really good winner."

Bridgwater trained The Giant Bolster to finish within the framework of two Cheltenham Gold Cups and although The Conditional has an entry into this year's renovation, those ambitious plans have been archived.

He said: "It's two different horses and we put it if I had won at Warwick, but I think we're going to hit that idea in the head."