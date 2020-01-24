U.S. Army UU. Try new smoke generator system on the battlefield – Defense Blog

U.S. Army Engineers UU. They recently finished testing a new smoke production system on the battlefield mounted on a Stryker combat vehicle, according to a recent service press release.

Up to four of the XM75 smoke curtain producing modules were mounted in a Stryker Combat Vehicle that was driven through difficult terrain over the course of weeks of resistance tests at Yuma Proving Ground.

Smoke is generated by injecting fog oil from the dark tank into a turbine inside the dimming generating unit that creates and disperses the smoke screen in the atmosphere.

"Fog oil never burns: it just atomizes," said Michael Shine, test officer. “Then it is injected and melts in the fog. Fog oil used to generate smoke is purchased according to strict specifications and is as harmless as vegetable oil. "

The XM75 is likely to return to YPG for further testing before being sent within the next three years.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division also completed the cold weather phases of testing a new XM75 smoke production system to hide units during combat in Fort Carson, Colorado.

During the test, Troop A Soldiers, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, employed the SOM platform in multiple configurations.

“Each soldier learned the characteristics and capabilities of the SOM through hands-on training and practical exercises during the training of new SOM equipment during a beautiful fall week in Fort. Carson, said Holmes.

The SOM will increase the survival of the platform and the soldier's protection levels of maneuver forces by degrading the ability of enemy forces to detect US targets in the near-infrared visual and infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The SOM will use miniature dimming generator technology to produce an effective cloud of visual darkening to protect against enemy forces. The individual soldier or team will use SOM devices in open and complex terrain.

Currently, the Army uses the M8 smoke pot or the M56 Coyote smoke generator to produce smoke.