Trump's impeachment trial: will the Democrats get their witnesses? The | USA news

Washington DC – The political trial trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate enters a critical phase on Friday when House Democrats make their best argument as to why former national security adviser John Bolton should testify.

While Republicans seem unified so far in support of their president, Democrats hope that by detailing Trump's obstruction of his investigation into Ukraine they can convince a small faction of Republicans to ask for Bolton's testimony.

Plus:

If Bolton appears, it could be explosive, experts and legal analysts say.

"If Mr. Bolton testified, it would blow up the roof of the United States Capitol," said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice at the law firm Carlton Fields in Washington, DC.

"Bolton would describe in detail the minutiae of the interactions between the president and his conspirators to execute the ground weapons scheme he called a & # 39; drug business & # 39;" Rossi told Al Jazeera.

The House of Representatives accused Trump in December for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation. Democrats accuse the president of abusing his power in office by seizing a White House meeting and retaining military assistance for Ukraine to announce investigations into Trump's political rival, Joe Biden.

Democrats are expected to focus on the obstruction charge on Friday, while presenting arguments for witnesses, including Bolton and the White House interim cabinet chief, Mick Mulvaney.

With Republicans in control of the Senate by a margin of 53-47, Democrats are not expected to get two-thirds of the votes needed to condemn Trump for articles of political judgment.

But Democrats believe that Bolton's testimony could give enough Republican reasons to create at least one majority vote to condemn, which would be a great political victory.

Bolton is one of several witnesses that Trump prevented from testifying during the House of Representatives political trial investigation, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other White House officials.

& # 39; Hand grenade & # 39;

As Trump's national security adviser, Bolton participated in direct talks with President Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer and other key actors in the political trial investigation. Bolton was expelled from the White House after several disagreements with Trump.

"The reason Bolton is an important witness is that the majority of the Senate has previously judged the case and said they will not vote to dismiss President Trump," said Barb McQuade, former federal prosecutor and law professor at the University of Michigan .

"If he testified about new details regarding what he called a,quot; drug business "and a,quot; hand grenade, "some senators may change their minds," McQuade told Al Jazeera.

Republican senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have said they may be willing to join the Democrats in a motion to call witnesses later in the trial. It would take a fourth Republican to get the 51 votes needed. Senator Lamar Alexander could provide that decisive vote.

Trump speaks while national security adviser John Bolton listens during a meeting (Oliver Contreras / EPA)

Bolton has said he would testify if he cited. Trump has said he would seek to enforce executive privilege over Bolton's testimony, which could complicate and extend the trial to the Senate.

Much of the case revolves around the actions of Trump's personal lawyer, Giuliani, whom Bolton called "a hand grenade that will make us all explode," according to testimony.

Giuliani claims to have information about former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden, a former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. He traveled to Kiev in December and tweeted on Thursday that he would begin to reveal details.

Democrats argued in the Senate on Thursday that Giuliani's accusations about Biden in Ukraine are "completely discredited,quot; conspiracy theories. In fact, there is no evidence that the Bidens have done something wrong, but Republicans continue to push the issue.

"When I say I like Joe Biden, I'm not kidding," Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of Trump, told reporters on Thursday.

"But here is the problem. If you are the vice president of the United States and Ukraine is in your portfolio, you will have to answer questions about how your son earned three million dollars with the most corrupt company in Ukraine, you did not know," he said Graham

In a rare moment of lightness during the Senate trial on Thursday, the House of Representatives administrator, Sylvia Garcia, provoked the involuntary laugh of the Republicans when she played a video clip of a former White House assistant joking about Giuliani.

Tom Bossert, Trump's former National Security advisor, said in a television interview in September that "there are three ways to accuse oneself. And the third was to hire Rudy Giuliani."

That caused a smile from the generally Republican leader of the Republican majority Mitch McConnell as a row of Republicans behind him laughed out loud.

Restless days

Some Republican senators complained of boredom during the long presentations of House Democrats on Thursday.

Senator Richard Burr handed over restless spinners to some colleagues and was seen openly spinning a light blue spinner for half an hour while House of Representatives manager Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, spoke on the constitutional legal basis of Trump's accusation.

After Friday, the president's defense team will have 24 hours for three days to organize a rebuttal of the Democratic case.

Trump's lawyers are not expected to directly address the House's evidence in the case, but they are likely to criticize the House's dismissal process as partial and unfair.

"I hope our side will simplify it more and not become laborious and complicated arguments," said Republican Senator Mike Braun.

After being treated incredibly unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hours after hours of lies, fraud and deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin & # 39; Chuck Schumer and his team, it seems that my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley on TV – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Trump returned Friday to a storm of tweets, criticized Democrats and called the political trial a "hoax."

American public opinion about Trump's impeachment is strongly divided between Democrats and Republicans with a slight inclination in favor of removing the president from office.

A new national survey of Emerson College showed that 51 percent of respondents are in favor of Trump's conviction and his removal while 49 percent oppose removal.

A strong majority of 59 percent of voters want the Senate to call witnesses at the trial, according to a survey conducted January 21-23 with a confidence margin of 4.1 percent.