Trump's impeachment trial: How did the arguments of the Democrats develop? The | USA news

Democrats seeking to dismiss the president of the United States, Donald Trump, from his political trial charge concluded three days of opening arguments Friday night, urging Republicans to allow witnesses and new evidence to be part of the trial of the United States. Senate.

"Give the United States a fair trial," said Adam Schiff, senior manager of the House of Representatives, at the end of his final arguments before the Senate.

"She is worth it."

In the course of three days of often exhausting discussion, Democratic House of Representatives managers tried to persuade members of the United States Senate, who will finally decide Trump's fate, that the president is an out of control autocrat willing to sacrifice national interest of your country to promote your own political ambitions.

Trump was indicted on December 18 for abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and the obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the House's political trial investigation. He has denied acting badly and repeatedly called the political trial a "witch hunt."

As the trial enters a new phase on Saturday with the Trump defense team climbing the podium, here is a look at how the initial arguments of the House managers developed:

Day 1

During the first hours of opening arguments on Tuesday, Schiff used video clips, along with screenshots of text messages and emails, to build a timeline of how Trump retained nearly $ 400 million in military aid to pressure the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and the origins of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The principal director of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, spoke during the continuation of the opening arguments on the third day of the trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump (TV / pamphlet of the Senate of U.S. through Reuters)

Schiff urged senators to allow witness testimony, including former national security advisor John Bolton and the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and to present new evidence during the process, a prospect that the Republican majority resisted the day before. . Schiff said it is up to lawmakers to learn the whole story because "the truth is going to come to light."

"More emails will come out," Schiff said. "More witnesses will be presented. They will have more relevant information to share. And the only question is, do you want to hear it now? Do you want to know the whole truth?"

Day 2

On the second day of their initial arguments, the House managers focused on the question of whether a real crime should be committed before a president can be accused and if Biden's actions in Ukraine justified the administration's demands. Trump for an investigation.

Anticipating what is almost certain to be a central tenet of Trump's defense, the Democrats analyzed a series of videotaped comments from constitutional academics and even Trump supporters: Attorney General William Barr and the defense team's lawyer Trump's Alan Dershowitz among them, claiming in the past that a legal crime was not a prerequisite for political trial.

"The accusation is not a punishment for crimes," New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler told the body. "The accusation exists to address threats to the political system."

In trying to justify the first article of political trial, which Trump abused his power, Nadler cited what he called a "trifecta,quot; of high crimes and misdemeanors by Trump: abuse of his office to request electoral interference, treason National security interests of the United States and The intention to corrupt the presidential elections of 2020.

Nadler and his colleagues also spent a good part of the day arguing that there is no evidence that the Bidens have acted improperly in Ukraine, avoiding another probable argument from the president's defense team. They argued that Biden was applying official anti-corruption policies of the United States when he requested the dismissal of the chief prosecutor of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin. Trump, they said, was only interested in Ukrainian corruption after Biden announced that he would run for president in 2020.

"There was no basis for the investigation that the president was pursuing and pressuring. None. He did it only for his own political benefit," said United States representative Sylvia Garcia.

During a break in Thursday's proceedings, Republicans said House managers could live regretting insisting on Biden's role in the matter. Trump's lawyer said that doing so made Biden a relevant issue for the rest of the trial.

"They opened the door. They opened the door and now it is relevant," Jay Sekulow, the president's personal lawyer and a member of his defense team, told reporters. "So we will address the appropriate problems as defense attorneys would."

Trump's personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, speaks to the media during a break in the political trial of President Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

As the second day progressed, the hours seemed to take a toll on the senators of the chamber. There were more and more empty seats as lawmakers came and went to the locker rooms and observed that some senators were seen reading books or sleeping at their desks.

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's most ardent supporters, described the proceedings as stunners. The Democrats, he said, were "proving their case too much."

Day 3

During their last day of discussions on Friday, Democrats presented the case for the second article of political trial: the obstruction of Congress. House of Representatives leaders said the president repeatedly hindered congressional committees during his investigation, and would continue to do so unless the Senate set him on his feet.

In this artist's sketch, the Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, flanked by Senator Ben Cardin, and Senator Tammy Baldwin listen to President Donald Trump during the political trial (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

"The simple exposition of the president's plan has not prevented him from continuing his destructive pattern of behavior that has led us to this grim moment," Schiff said. "He is who he is. That won't change. And neither will the danger associated with him. Every evidence supports that terrible conclusion. That the president of the United States will again abuse his power."

Whats Next?

Trump's defense team, led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, is expected to start exonerating the president during a shortened session on Saturday and continue on Monday and Tuesday next week. The team will have 24 hours in total to present their case, the same amount of time allotted to the Democrats.

Co-lawyer Jay Sekulow described Saturday's hearing as an anticipation of what will come next week.

"We have three hours to present it, so we will take the appropriate time during those three hours to explain how the case will be," Sekulow told reporters during a break in Friday's proceedings. "But next week is when you see the full presentation."

For his part, Trump has resorted to his favorite social media platform several times during the trial, calling the accusation "deception,quot; and criticizing the administrators of the House.