Trump political trial test day five: all the latest updates | Trump News

The United States Senate, controlled by Republicans, will hear the final day of arguments against President Donald Trump when the trial trial enters its fifth day on Friday.

In six days of presentations, the president's defense team and Democratic lawmakers from the House of Representatives will try to convince senators to join his side to acquit or condemn Trump.

Plus:

The administrators of the House of Democratic Representatives on Thursday focused on the political trial article of abuse of power against Trump in arguing the constitutional basis for the president's impeachment. They also anticipated a probable attack line of the president's defense, arguing that there was no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter acted inappropriately in Ukraine.

Trump's defense team is expected to begin its arguments on Saturday.

Here are all the latest updates as of Friday, January 24:

Report: the recording seems to show Trump saying he wants to fire the former ambassador to Ukraine

A recording seems to show the president of the United States, Donald Trump, telling associates in a small meeting that he wanted to be fired from the then US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, according to an ABC News report, who also reviewed the recording.

That meeting included Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who have since been accused of financial fraud from federal campaigns. The recording contradicts the president's repeated claims that he does not know Parnas.

The recording seems to capture Parnas and Fruman, both associates of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and tells the president that Yovanovitch has belittled him.

Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador UU. In Ukraine, he speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee (File: Andrew Harrer / Reuters)

Then you hear a voice that seems to be that of Trump saying: "Get rid of her." The meeting reportedly took place a year before Yovanovitch was removed from office, after what he described as a smear campaign by Giuliani and his associates.

Trump referred to Yovanovitch during his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is at the center of the political trial investigation, and was accused of intimidating a witness by tweeting about Yovanovitch while testifying before the committee of House intelligence as part of the political trial investigation. .

Read more about Yovanovitch's testimony in the political trial investigation here.

According to reports, the White House warns Republican senators against the Trump crossing

The White House warned Republican senators not to vote against President Donald Trump during political trial proceedings, according to a report on Friday morning from CBS News.

"Vote against the president and his head will be in a tailspin," senators have been told, according to the network's main congressional correspondent, Nancy Cordes, who created the threat to a "Trump confidant."

It is unclear whether the threat applies to a vote in favor of dismissal or simply any procedural question, such as calling witnesses or allowing new evidence.

The votes taken so far, in all procedural matters, have strictly adjusted to the lines of the party, with 53 Republicans voting in tune with the Republican leadership and 47 Democrats voting in the opposition.

Trump starts the morning, again, with accusation tweets

Trump began the fifth day of the political trial proceedings against him again tweeting, this time a mockery for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and praise for his biggest Republican defenders.

"Cryin & # 39; Chuck never had what it takes, and never will!" He tweeted along with an article about the attempts of Democrats to be able to call more witnesses at the trial.

Jim is great! https://t.co/SxjDSlaP7J – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

"Jim is great!" He wrote in another publication, referring to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who has been one of the president's most expressive advocates.

On Wednesday, the second day of opening arguments at the trial, Trump broke his record of most tweets or retweets in a single day while in office, according to Factba.se, A service that collects and analyzes data about the Trump presidency.

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Trump's defense team will probably begin their arguments on Saturday.

Like the House managers, they will be given 24 hours for three days to expose their defense.

Read more about the key players in the test here.

Interactive – Trump's Destiny – Defense Team (Daylife)

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

The House of Representatives appointed seven Democrats to present their case against Trump, which will conclude on Friday. They were granted 24 hours for three days to expose everything.

Read more about them here.

What happened to the debate about more witnesses, documents?

Tuesday's ruling on the resolution of the rules has relegated the debate over whether more witnesses or documents can be cited after the arguments of the House managers and Trump's defense time. It is likely to happen sometime next week.

Despite the attempts of the Democrats, the Senate will first vote in general if new witnesses or documents can be cited. If that happens, they will vote specific cases.

Democrats want to know about former national security advisor John Bolton Head of the White House Cabinet, Mick Mulvaney, an official with the White House budget office. Michael Duffey and TOperations Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the White House Robert Blair

Meanwhile, Republicans have suggested an exchange, with Joe and Hunter Biden testifying in exchange for the witnesses desired by the Democrats. Democrats have largely resisted the possibility of the Bidens testifying.

Read more about rule resolution here.

Fidget spinners, possible naps and reading books: how senators spend time

The press covering the political trial has highlighted how the senators are going through the long procedures, which are only part of the punishment schedules of legislators.

Because only government chambers have been allowed in the Senate, many of the techniques that pass the time have escaped the public eye, but the media have documented cases of senators who play with restless spinners, read books and seem to take naps to cross the Senate. proceedings.

Some senators have also begun to ignore the strict rules for a Senate political trial, which It includes not walking, passing notes, working on other matters or speaking.

In this artist's sketch, Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Tammy Baldwin listen during President Donald Trump's political trial. (File: Dana Verkouteren / The Associated Press)

What happened on Thursday?

On Thursday, House managers focused on the article on political trial of abuse of power against Trump, which says that the president misused his authority to pressure Ukraine in the political motives investigation of the son of the former vice president Biden, Hunter.

House managers argued that it was not necessary to commit a crime for the president to abuse his power, and cited prior comments by Attorney General Bill Barr, the Trump defense team's lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Trump's ally, the senator Republican Lindsey Graham. They also spent a lot of time arguing that there is no evidence that the Bidens have acted improperly in Ukraine, avoiding the probable argument of the president's defense team.

Read more about Thursday's procedures here.

What happened at the start of the trial?

The trial began last week, with the oath of Supreme Court President John Roberts, who is constitutionally obligated to preside over the trial. Roberts then swore in the United States Senate for 100 members.

On Tuesday, the second day of the trial, but on the first full day of the proceedings, the Senate voted along partisan lines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, after almost 12 hours of debate. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked. Read more about what happened here.

Then, on Wednesday, the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, the head of the House of Representatives at the trial, began the presentation of the case against Trump by exposing the schedule of his alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine. Read more about Wednesday's procedures here.