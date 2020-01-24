Tom Sizemore arrested for DUI and drug possession

%MINIFYHTMLe11f227fd5e20f437f32f7f855da94fd11% %MINIFYHTMLe11f227fd5e20f437f32f7f855da94fd12%

The actor of & # 39; Black Hawk Down & # 39; He is arrested by police officers and taken into police custody for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Tom sizemore He was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in Glendale, California, on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

According to TMZ, the problem actor was arrested by police at 2.30 a.m. Thursday morning for a traffic violation. When the police interviewed him, they witnessed signs that he may have been under the influence and began looking for him.

After his search, it is said that they found narcotics in him, which led to the "Black Hawk Down"star accused of DUI and drug possession.

The arrest is likely to have an impact on Sizemore's record. As part of a plea agreement related to a DUI arrest in 2019, the screen star had to stay out of trouble for a year. However, if a judge determines that you have violated the terms of that agreement, it is likely to be sent directly to jail.

Sizemore was also arrested for domestic violence in 2016.