Tom Sizemore arrested for drug possession after his alleged rehabilitation

Tom Sizemore has had problems with the authorities before, and it seems that now it is happening again. Page Six reported that authorities arrested Tom Sizemore on Thursday for drug possession, approximately one year after being arrested for the same crime in 2019.

TMZ was the first to report that the Saving Private Ryan The actor was arrested by police around 2:30 a.m. in Glendale, California. The police noticed that it looked like he was intoxicated.

TMZ claims that the authorities subsequently registered their possessions and found illegal drugs. He was charged with a DUI and also possession of narcotics. As noted above, Sizemore has been found before in hot water.

In January last year, Burbank police arrested the actor after they discovered a variety of drugs in his vehicle. His ongoing battle with abuse has made him somewhat famous but in an unfortunate way.

Sizemore, who became famous for working in Natural Born Killers, Y Saving Private Ryan, has been in trouble repeatedly over the years due to substance abuse problems. Even appeared in Celebrity Rehabilitation with Dr. Drew in 2010.

In addition, Sizemore has also been charged with other crimes, including sexually abusing a child actress. In November 2017, Tom Sizemore was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl during the filming of Natural Born Killers, claims a report from The Daily Mail.

In a statement to the publication, Tom said he would never touch a child sexually in his life. Mr. Sizemore defended himself by stating that he has made many mistakes in his life, but that sexually abusing children has never been one of them.

In addition, the actor stated that the accusations were simply false and unfounded. 55 years old Natural Born Killers Alum also described the claims as "repulsive,quot; and "disturbing." His denial of the claim came just a week after The Hollywood Reporter first reported the allegation.

THR reported that he was accused of assaulting a girl on the set of the aforementioned movie starring Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Junior, Woody Harrellson and Tommy Lee Jones.



