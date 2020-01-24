Tiger Woods misses the tap-in at par and runs double crazy "crazy,quot; in Torrey Pines | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe5f18380ccb5ee3d916923ac042cc00311% %MINIFYHTMLe5f18380ccb5ee3d916923ac042cc00312%









Tiger Woods watched birdie well from 25 feet in his opening hole on day two at Torrey Pines, but four putts later left with a horrible six double bogey.

Tiger Woods had the opportunity to start his second round of the Farmers Insurance Open with a little bird, but no one expected him to put four putts for a double six bogey.

Woods was full of "positives,quot; after his opening three below 69 on the North Course at Torrey Pines, and he seemed safe on the first hole in the South as he separated the street from the tee and hit a solid second at 25 feet.

Both commentators and fans were stunned by Woods' accident with the putter

The seven-time champion had a decent look at the birdie, but threw the putt too far to the left and kept a two-foot tap-in routine on par. But he chose to go ahead and make a hole without scoring his ball, and his hurried blow with the putter caused his ball to barely touch the hole and run six feet past the cup.

"Whoa, what just happened," exclaimed the stunned PGA Tour Live commentator when Woods shuddered behind his ball, scored and lined up a complicated putt for bogey, which again failed on the left side.

OH SWEET JESUS! He didn't even hit the hole in a 2-foot tap-in! – Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2020

The punished champion of the Masters managed to tap on the fourth attempt, but his "aberration,quot; on the first green saw his chances that a 83rd victory in the PGA Tour beat a great success, although he had at least 17 holes to repair the damage !

