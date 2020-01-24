Thousands of Iraqis demonstrate to demand the withdrawal of US troops | News

%MINIFYHTML53d1ac170dab23a029a4ba644cd3575111% %MINIFYHTML53d1ac170dab23a029a4ba644cd3575112%

Baghdad, Iraq – While thousands of Iraqis were heading to an exclusive neighborhood of Baghdad, paying attention to the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr & # 39; s Called to participate in a march of one million men, they had to deal with road closures and a heavier security presence than usual.

Sadr, head of Sairoon, the largest coalition bloc in parliament, has taken advantage of rising regional tensions, which shot up after the United States killed Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil.

Plus:

The US military drone attack on January 3 also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi commander of the pro-Iranian militias Hashd al-Shabi (PMF).

%MINIFYHTML53d1ac170dab23a029a4ba644cd3575113% %MINIFYHTML53d1ac170dab23a029a4ba644cd3575114%

As calls to end the interference became stronger, the Iraqi parliament on January 5 backed a non-binding resolution for all foreign troops, including 5,200 US troops, to leave the country.

Those calls were renewed at the Friday rally in Jadriya, a neighborhood where politicians live and work.

"Today's protest is a referendum called by the Iraqi people who believe that the presence of US forces in the country is a danger to them and to the region," the official Asad al-Hashemi told Al Jazeera.

"The United States is the reason for corruption and all our misfortunes."

He said the US presence fuels dissent and increases the likelihood of people "acting against it on our land, turning Iraq into an ongoing battlefield to compete with geopolitical interests."

"We want to recover our sovereignty."

A soldier is in a building overlooking the protest in the Jadriya neighborhood (Emma Francis / Al Jazeera)

On Wednesday, Iraqi President Barham Saleh met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two leaders agreed on the need to maintain US forces in Iraq, to ​​the dismay of pro-Sadr protesters.

Mohammed Jasim al-Kinani, 55, one of the leaders of the southern Kinani tribe, called the Salih-Trump meeting "unacceptable."

"People should take the vote of parliament to expel US forces from Iraq," he said.

& # 39; Get rid of American forces & # 39;

The number of protesters suggested tens of thousands instead of one million, but their demands to end foreign interference, with special emphasis on the withdrawal from the United States, were vociferous.

Mariam, an 18-year-old high school student, attended the protest with her mother and sisters.

"I am here today to protest against the United States occupying our lands," he told Al Jazeera. "We want to free our country from these chains of oppression. We have been repressed and hurt by the interests of the United States in the region, so we want them to leave Iraq."

Tribal leader Mohammed Jasim al-Kinani, on the right, said Friday's Trump-Salih meeting, where both leaders agreed to keep US soldiers in the country, was "unacceptable,quot; (Emma Francis / Al Jazeera)

In addition to the sea of ​​Iraqi flags, many protesters, young and old, had simple white flags tied to their shoulders, a tribute to Sadr's late father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Sadeq al-Sadr.

It was known that the elder Sadr wore a white cloth that symbolized a shroud, which represented that he was ready for death every time.

Thabet al-Yasiri, who is unemployed, traveled from Samawa, a southern city, to attend.

"This is the first time I protest since the anti-government demonstrations began last October," he said. "First we have to get rid of American forces, then we must focus on addressing corruption and government reforms."

Range of protest movements

Meanwhile, a large and separate anti-government protest movement centered on Tahrir Square has taken over the capital and the Shiite majority of the south for almost four months, with Iraqis demanding a full review of the political landscape, early elections and more responsibility.

At least 500 protesters have been killed, and although Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned, he continues to act as a caretaker.

On Friday, protesters in Tahrir Square ridiculed Sadr's march as a show of support for the government.

"Sadr's current wants to end foreign interference by the same system we are protesting against," said protester Ali Adnan, speaking from the Jumhuriyyeh bridge fenced near Tahrir Square.

The 23-year-old, originally from the southern city of Basra, said the October protest movement is different because it is "run by young people,quot; and is not called by a specific political party.

"We want a democratic, sovereign, national and transparent government, that's all. We are fed up with these parties and the muhasasa system," said Adnan.

But several people in Jadriya said the two movements overlap.

"Today's protest in Jadriya is demanding one of the same demands as the anti-government movement, which is the end of foreign interference and corruption," Sheikh Hussein Karbalai, a cleric from Karbala, told Al Jazeera.

"We believe that the United States is the source of corruption in this country and that is one of the reasons why they should leave our affairs."