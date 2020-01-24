Thousands join while the French Prime Minister presents a pension bill to ministers | France news

Paris France – While French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers on Friday, hundreds of thousands gathered in the French capital for a seventh round of demonstrations.

Protest movements against the reform have led the country to the longest transport strike in recent history.

"The government is blind to everything that happens around it," Sabrina Farouz, a 36-year-old librarian, told Al Jazeera, while marching at Place de la Republique on Friday.

"It's amazing, there are hundreds and thousands of us on the streets and they just don't listen to us."

The French Interior Ministry said about 250,000 people protested in France on Friday.

If the reform bill is passed in its current state, Farouz said he could receive a pension about 30 percent lower than originally expected when he entered the workforce.

The 64-article, 141-page bill includes some concessions to unions, but also reaffirms the government's intentions to replace the country's 42 individual retirement plans in a universal point-based system.

The bill will be reviewed by the National Assembly in mid-February, before moving on to the Senate in April.

The "fundamental age,quot;, which would have raised the full retirement age from 62 to 64 years, was Not mentioned in the bill.

The government agreed to scrap that part of the reform earlier this month after a widespread reaction.

In an interview with the French Catholic newspaper La Croix, Philippe said government advisers would meet on January 30 to try to form a plan to secure 12 billion euros ($ 13 billion) to "ensure the balance of the future system. "by 2027.

If the money is not found, the fundamental age could be reintroduced. The law would be introduced slowly starting in 2022, and would only affect those born in 1975 or later.

While the moderate CFDT union in France showed its support for the reform after the government agreed to eliminate the fundamental era, hard-line unions such as the CGT said they would continue to strike until the amendments were completely eliminated.

"The government is being stubborn, we must keep pushing them," Philippe Martínez, head of the CGT union, told French television.

In a new attempt to influence workers, the bill also promises a minimum pension of 1,000 euros ($ 1,100) per month, about 85 percent of the national minimum wage.

But some protesters said that sum would not be enough.

Jade Elliott, a 30-year-old special needs assistant from a school in Paris, said he could barely survive on his minimum salary of around 1,500 euros ($ 1,650) per month, much less save for retirement.

"I feel that (the government) likes to check tables and figures, but in practice they don't know how the daily expenses add up, let's say when you go to the supermarket," he told Al Jazeera.

Elliott marched with a group of teachers asking for a 30 percent increase in their monthly salaries.

If he cannot save for retirement, he says he will be forced to return to his native United Kingdom.

A man with a banner that said & # 39; Pensions of Macron: no & # 39; while participating in a demonstration in Paris on January 24, 2020 (AFP)

Public transport was interrupted again on Friday, with national train lines and the Paris metro only with partial service, after a brief relaunch earlier this week.

Despite continued interruptions, support for protesters remained strong.

An Elabe poll published on Wednesday showed that 61 percent of the French population believed that President Emmanuel Macron should consider people's opinions against the reform.

"This is really about our children," Eric Antoine, a 47-year-old teacher told Al Jazeera.

While he would not be affected by the reform, because he was born before the 1975 cut, he said: "I can't stand this. None of us can do it. We need to think about future generations."