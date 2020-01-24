This is how Hugh Laurie's son convinced him to accept his CBE honor

%MINIFYHTML1c95e07d4c1b228abe8f973bddb1a81311% %MINIFYHTML1c95e07d4c1b228abe8f973bddb1a81312%

During an appearance on & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; David Copperfield's personal story & # 39; confesses that initially he thought about rejecting the medal.

Hugh LaurieHis son encouraged him to accept his Commander Medal of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) from Prince Charles of Great Britain, and told his father that "he had to be so willing to refuse it."

The English actor and comedian received the honor at Buckingham Palace in 2018, after being recognized on the Queen's New Year Honors list.

However, he apparently considered rejecting the medal, before his son gave him some hard words and convinced him otherwise.

"I wondered about the full meaning of the thing and if it is something that one should be participating in," he told the host of the UK chat program. Graham Norton. "But my son came up with something wise, which was that you would have to get up to reject him."

He added: "It was a very good way to see it and there is something vaguely pompous in withdrawing from it: it is only part of the system."

Hugh's last movie, "David Copperfield's personal story", arrives in theaters on Friday, January 24.