The Voice Exclusive: everyone goes for victory

Nick Jonas. John legend. Blake shelton. Kelly Clarkson. Only one will come up when The voice returns for season 18 on NBC. ME! News as his first exclusive look at the new key art with all the coaches, including the newcomer to the Jonas show.

All coaches go "for victory,quot;, so let's see their success rate. Shelton has six victories from his previous 17 seasons, Clarkson has three of his four seasons and Legend has a two-season victory.

Jonas, who is new to the program as a coach, previously served as an advisor to Cristina Aguilera. He will have his brothers Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas of the Jonas brothers, served as his advisers in season 18. He also helped his brother during Joe's tenure as coach in the Australian version of The voice.