The video shows Antonio Brown escaping from prison after paying bail, but he is going the wrong way

During a court hearing, the former NFL star, who appears in an anti-suicide gown, was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol tests, as well as a mental health assessment.

Antonio Brown He just wants to have some peace after spending a night behind bars. He was released from the Broward County Jail on Friday, January 24 after posting bail and wasted no time leaving the place to prevent journalists from waiting outside. Little did he know, he ran in the opposite direction and everything was captured by the camera.

Wearing a turquoise suit, he was accompanied by his lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich, who told reporters that he had advised his client not to make any public comment about his arrest. Brown then ran down the stairs outside the building and began to run to the parking lot of the courthouse, just to be told that he was going the wrong way.

Brown initially ignored him before turning around and scolding his lawyer: "Go get in the car, brother. I don't need you to tell me anything. Get in the car." Then he repeated: "Get in the car, I don't need you to act as my companion."

Brown faces charges of robbery of a felony battery offense, theft of an unoccupied means of transport and criminal mischief resulting from a Tuesday incident outside his home in which he allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver. It was delivered on Thursday, January 23.

During a court hearing on Friday morning, Brown appeared with handcuffs and an anti-suicide gown issued in jail. After a long round trip between your attorneys and the prosecution, you should now use a GPS monitor and change your passport and firearms. In addition to that, Brown was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol tests, as well as a mental health assessment.

However, his lawyer believes that Brown does not have a mental illness. "I don't think there is any mental health problem with him," Schwartzreich said. "The life of Antonio Brown at the moment is a reality show. He is misunderstood and misunderstood. He is not guilty of these charges. He did not commit a serious crime. In this case, when all the facts come to light, you will see that he will be vindicated and will be declared innocent. "