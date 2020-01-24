The United States rejects extradition in a fatal accident, which provoked anger in the United Kingdom.

LONDON – The United States formally rejected Britain's extradition request for an American woman who was involved in a car accident that killed a teenage girl last year, a decision the British government called "a denial of justice."
Police said the woman, Anne Sacoolas, was driving a car on the wrong side of the road in August when she crashed into a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Harry Dunn. He fled Britain soon after.
At the time of the accident, which occurred in Brackley, a city about 60 miles northwest of London, Mrs. Sacoolas's husband worked for the United States government at a British military base, and US officials claim he had diplomatic immunity, protecting it from prosecution. But in December, British prosecutors accused her of causing death by driving dangerously.
The State Department said in a statement Thursday that it had denied extradition, and said it would "make the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and set an extraordinarily worrying precedent."
A spokesman for Mr. Dunn's family, Radd Seiger, said Friday that they had taken the news "calmly,quot; and that they would not give up, and that he had harsh words for the Trump administration.
"The reality is that this administration, which we say is behaving illegally and carrying a wrecking ball to one of the world's largest alliances, will not be present forever, while that extradition request will be," said Seiger. to BBC Radio. 4]
"We are disappointed with this decision, which seems to be a denial of justice," a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, the British government department that handles the matter, said Friday. "We are urgently considering our options."
Mr. Dunn's parents have gone to the White House to seek justice for their son, meeting with President Trump in October and refusing to meet Mrs. Sacoolas, who, according to Trump, was waiting in a nearby room.
Charlotte Charles, Mr. Dunn's mother, said at the time that she and her husband would have loved to meet Mrs. Sacoolas, but on her terms and on British soil.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that the chances of the United States responding favorably to the request were very low. Andrea Leadsom, the British legislator in whose district Mr. Dunn's parents live, is scheduled to meet with the US ambassador, Woody Johnson, in London on Thursday, according to the BBC.
Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, said he had spoken to Johnson on Friday morning and told him that "the United Kingdom would have acted differently if it had been a United Kingdom diplomat serving in the United States." .
Now, said Mr. Seiger, the spokesman for Mr. Dunn's family, "we will simply plan and plan a reasonable administration in one day and reverse this decision."