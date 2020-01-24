The United States rejects extradition in a fatal accident, which provoked anger in the United Kingdom.

LONDON – The United States formally rejected Britain's extradition request for an American woman who was involved in a car accident that killed a teenage girl last year, a decision the British government called "a denial of justice."

Police said the woman, Anne Sacoolas, was driving a car on the wrong side of the road in August when she crashed into a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Harry Dunn. He fled Britain soon after.

At the time of the accident, which occurred in Brackley, a city about 60 miles northwest of London, Mrs. Sacoolas's husband worked for the United States government at a British military base, and US officials claim he had diplomatic immunity, protecting it from prosecution. But in December, British prosecutors accused her of causing death by driving dangerously.

The State Department said in a statement Thursday that it had denied extradition, and said it would "make the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and set an extraordinarily worrying precedent."