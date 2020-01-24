The UN court order on Rohingya is applauded, but will Myanmar comply?

BANGKOK – The surprisingly strong ruling against Myanmar by the United Nations High Court this week will surely increase international pressure on the country to protect its Rohingya Muslim minority, which critics say have been victims of a genocide sanctioned by the government.
But on Friday, a day after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya and periodically report on the steps it has taken to do so, it was still unclear what the country's response would be. The government has said almost nothing about the ruling, except to deny that the widely documented murder and persecution of the Rohingya by the Myanmar military amounted to genocide.
The rights lawyers and a lawyer from the African nation of Gambia, who presented the case, said the unanimous decision of the 15-judge panel had gone beyond even what the Gambia had requested. Myanmar and the Gambia were allowed to appoint a panel member, and even the election of Myanmar, Claus Kress, a German law professor, sided with the Gambia.
"This is an important decision for several reasons," said Carla Ferstman, senior professor at the Center for Human Rights at the University of Essex in England. She said the decision "means that it will not be enough for Myanmar to simply avoid doing bad things." You must take active action and then show that you have done so, with a clear schedule for reporting. "
Myanmar has been condemned worldwide for its military assault against the Rohingya in the western state of Rakhine, which since 2017 has driven More than 700,000 people across the border with Bangladesh. Rights groups documented mass murders, rapes and the burning of entire villages.
More than 100,000 Rohingya have been forced into camps within Myanmar, many of them in waves of violence that preceded the 2017 campaign.
But despite all the allegations of the United Nations, human rights groups and several governments, the case presented by Gambia led to the first decision of the international court against Myanmar since the atrocities began.
"The court confirmed that no matter where the genocide occurs, it is a matter of the entire international community, and that a state does not have to be connected or affected by the genocide so that it can take measures to prevent, terminate and punish it," Akila said. Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center based in New York.
But in its ruling on Thursday, the court ordered Myanmar to take measures to prevent acts of genocide against the estimated 600,000 Rohingyas remain in the country, and to prevent the destruction of any evidence of genocide.
Going beyond what the Gambia had requested, the court also ordered Myanmar to submit a report every six months until the case is resolved, explaining what it has done to protect the Rohingya. (The Gambia had requested only a single report). The first report must be submitted in four months.
The court has no enforcement powers, but the United Nations Security Council can act on its conclusions. The secretary general of the world body, António Guterres, He welcomed the ruling and said it would be transmitted to the Security Council.
Ms. Radhakrishnan said that if Myanmar disobeyed the order, it could mean the end of the "shocking level of clemency," she said the country had enjoyed rights issues since it began its transition to partial democracy in 2011.
"Now, the breach of such a legally binding order would have the potential to change this dynamic and make Myanmar face real consequences," he said.
The question now is whether Myanmar will comply.
The government's main spokesman, Zaw Htay, did not respond to phone calls or written questions about the court order. He previously said that he would only answer questions from journalists at press conferences in the remote capital, Naypyidaw. His last press conference was more than two months ago.
Brig. General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Myanmar army, which operates autonomously from the civil side of the government, said in a brief interview that "it will cooperate with the government and we will work under the guidance of the government,quot; in response to ruling No He gave more details.
Myanmar's Foreign Ministry issued a brief statement after Thursday's ruling that did not address the court order, but repeated the government's denial that the Rohingya had been subjected to genocide.
The statement echoed what appears to be Myanmar's new public relations approach: it admitted that war crimes were committed in Rakhine, but denied that they amounted to genocide.
On Tuesday, a commission appointed by the government published a summary of a report concluding that security forces had committed mass murders of civilians in several places in Rakhine, leaving up to 900 dead. But he said he found no evidence of "genocidal intention." The full report has not been published.
"The commission discovered that war crimes had occurred, and that they are now being investigated and prosecuted by Myanmar's national criminal justice system," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.
The genocide case has predominantly Muslim Gambia, which only recently he expelled his dictator from a lifetime, against the predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, who has not yet completely emerged from decades of military control.
"It is a very strong decision and has given hope to the Rohingya worldwide," said Arsalan Suleman, who was a diplomat in the State Department of President Barack Obama and is now a lawyer for the Gambia legal team. He praised the "moral leadership,quot; of the Gambia at a time when, he said, it often seems to be lacking on the global stage.
"You have a country in Africa, not an extremely well developed country, but a country that really cares about human rights and dignity, and has made it a national concern to fight for the Rohingya," said Suleman.
In telephone interviews, the Rohingya who live in the Thae Chaung camp for internally displaced persons, one of the 14 camps in Rakhine State, praised the court ruling and expressed hope that Myanmar will comply with the order.
"We are living in terrible conditions," said Ko Kyaw Aung, 32, who moved to the camp in 2012, after an anti-Rohingya mafia destroyed his home and a small grocery store. "There is still no hope of closing the camp and returning to our land."
He said the court order was "the only hope of bringing justice and dignity,quot; to the Rohingya in the Rakhine camps, which he said were about 130,000.
Dr. Ferstman, from the University of Essex, said the ruling amounted to "a good day for smaller nations, for less powerful groups, who doubt they can also achieve justice."
"Today we have seen that the system can work for everyone and Gambia, a country with no direct link to Myanmar, should be applauded for presenting this case," he said.
Saw Nang contributed reports from Mandalay, Myanmar.