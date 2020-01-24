The UN court order on Rohingya is applauded, but will Myanmar comply?

BANGKOK – The surprisingly strong ruling against Myanmar by the United Nations High Court this week will surely increase international pressure on the country to protect its Rohingya Muslim minority, which critics say have been victims of a genocide sanctioned by the government.

But on Friday, a day after the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya and periodically report on the steps it has taken to do so, it was still unclear what the country's response would be. The government has said almost nothing about the ruling, except to deny that the widely documented murder and persecution of the Rohingya by the Myanmar military amounted to genocide.

The rights lawyers and a lawyer from the African nation of Gambia, who presented the case, said the unanimous decision of the 15-judge panel had gone beyond even what the Gambia had requested. Myanmar and the Gambia were allowed to appoint a panel member, and even the election of Myanmar, Claus Kress, a German law professor, sided with the Gambia.

"This is an important decision for several reasons," said Carla Ferstman, senior professor at the Center for Human Rights at the University of Essex in England. She said the decision "means that it will not be enough for Myanmar to simply avoid doing bad things." You must take active action and then show that you have done so, with a clear schedule for reporting. "